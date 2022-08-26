This website wants to be the “Pinterest of DALL-E 2” with a huge collection of images generated by this AI: this is OpenArt

During the time that the DALL-E 2 tool has been available, users have been able to share a lot of pictures on social networksyes Not only that, but we have also seen projects flourish around the creation of OpenAI.

There are many places where we can see amazing examples of its artificial intelligence, but OpenArt is the website where they are actively devoting themselves to collecting all the creations of DALL-E 2 in a single spaceand with all kinds of categories to find what we want.

A website that compiles the images generated by DALL-E 2

The web is similar to sites to find all kinds of wallpapers. It is very simple, and at the top you will find all the categories to search for images related to the exposed topic. From formats, to multiple different styles, passing through numerous types of perspective, OpenArt is a whole library and tribute to DALL-E 2.





By clicking on any image, we can enlarge it to see it in large size or download it, although we also have options to share the image directly on social networks, or even save it for our personal collection. The latter can be done if we register on the web, being able to save any image to always have it at hand.

In each image we can also find a link to the original source, indicating who has been in charge of describing the image to DALL-E 2. In addition, under the photo appears the description given to the tool for it to generate.

The initiative is growing little by little, and they have a Discord server where they discuss images and topics on the web. The page is updated daily with new generated images, and it is a good alternative to take a look at what DALL-E 2 is capable ofand even to choose some of the images to put it as wallpaper.