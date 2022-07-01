This website will create a painting from your favorite song on Spotify: the ideal gift for music lovers

When you think of giving a gift, you always have in mind to make it really original. That is why nowadays the fact of acquire original paintings, with different songs that can be found on Spotify. In this way you will be able literally give someone their favorite song in a box to hang in your home.

Spotify added a long time ago the fact that each of the songs it hosts has a visual code that is unique. It can be said that it is the barcode of each of the musical creations, and that you can scan instantly with your mobile to be able to access the song in the Spotify application directly.

Creating paintings with songs can be a good gift

The Waveableart website is dedicated exclusively to framing the music that means the most to you, your partner or a friend. This can be represented by a linear sound wave that is instantly recognizable and it looks really good on any type of wall where it is hung. But you can also choose a radial designwhich is something completely different being drawn around a circle as if it were a timeless clock.





The creator allows you to initially choose from among all the songs on Spotify the one that interests you the most. At the moment it will be loaded in a list and you will be able to reproduce it to know if it is that or not the one that you are going to want to implement in your box. to the right always a preview of how your painting is looking will appear and how is the sound spectrum of the songs you choose.

By continuing with the creation you will be able to edit the colors of the box itself. The tool allows you to modify the background color of the box but also the sound spectrum. In this way, in addition to having the favorite song embodied in a painting, the fact of making the combination with your favorite colors is added to show it off on any wall of the house. As you can see in the preview, the sound spectrum is accompanied at the bottom by the name of the song, just like him code to be scanned with Spotify to play it instantly.





The last step is going to have to choose the size you want: small, medium or long. As is logical, the price will vary depending on the inches of the frame itself, hovering around 200 euros without discount at its maximum price. To this is added the option of choosing the frame that will surround the creation: in black, white or with a wood finish.

At the time of paying, different systems are included with maximum security, highlighting Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal and also by credit card. Waiting times regarding shipments can reach up to 5 days if it is Europe.