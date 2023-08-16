This Weekend, Blue Beetle Has A Ticket To Ride Past Barbie:

With a $28M–$32M start, Warner Bros.’s new DC superhero movie, Blue Beetle, is likely to beat Barbie for the top place at the box office this coming weekend, ending Barbie’s three-week win run.

Barbie, on the other hand, is expected to make between $22 million and 24 million dollars in its fourth weekend, which is a 30 percent drop. Greta Gerwig is in charge of the Mattel doll movie, which has made $531.2 million as of Monday.

Meg 2 made $256,9 Million:

We’ve already told you that Angel Manuel Soto’s Blue Beetle was overindexing with Latino as well as Hispanic audiences. Because of this, the hope is that there is going to be a lot of walk-up business, just like there was when Warner’s The Meg 2: The Trench opened with $30 million, which was more than expected.

Blue Beetle will be shown in 3,850 theaters and in Imax, which is all thanks to Oppenheimer.

Blue Beetle Is Going To Be Shown In 3,850 Places And Also In Imax:

The DC character movie, which was made for Warner’s streaming service Max at first, will also be shown in Dolby Cinemas, PLFs, drive-ins, as well as motion seats. The previews start at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Again, this August appears to be it’s on steroids compared with the previous August, which was empty after Sony’s Bullet Train because features were late because COVID caused a backlog in post-production.

Comscore says that from May 5 to August 13, 2023, the summer season made $3.6 billion. This is a 16% increase over the same time period in 2022 and is only 5% less than the summer of 2019 before the outbreak.

This Weekend, Universal Is Putting Out Two New Movies:

Strays, an R-rated comedy about a dog who talks about going to the bathroom, is the second fresh wide release from Universal this weekend. It was directed by Josh Greenbaum and was produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Erik Feig, the founder and CEO of Picturestart.

Universal Has A Lucky Time Frame In August:

The comedy starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Will Forte, as well as Randall Park should do well with kids. How much is it too high? Since the early 2000s, August has been a good time for Universal to release comedies.Let’s go! The 40-Year-Old Virgin opened with $17.3M and made $68.3M in 2005.

Before the 2019 flu pandemic, the R-rated, foul-mouthed Good Boys made $21.4M and a total of $109.4M. $21.4M at the start, $83.1M in the end.

At the moment, all viewers of Good Boys know about Strays without any help. That’s the element of tracking where people are asked what movie they want to see and they answer naturally instead of being given a list of choices.

While Good Boys was about young men under 25, Strays is mostly about women. The sneak peeks for Strays start on Thursday at 5 p.m. The movie is going to be shown in more than 3,000 places. Sources in the movie business say that Universal’s Oppenheimer will make between $12 million and $13 million in its fourth weekend.

The Third Weekend Of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Brought In $12 Million:

The movie made $266.9 million through Monday. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is hoping to make between $10 million and $12 million in its third weekend.

The Nickelodeon/Point Grey cartoon movie had made $74.1 million as of yesterday, and as we were the first to report, the IP is expected to make more than $1 billion in retail sales by 2023.

After Jaime Reyes graduates from college and moves back to his hometown of Palmera City, he is picked to become a hybrid host to the Scarab, an ancient alien biotechnology treasure that gives him a powerful exoskeleton armor and turns him into the superhero Blue Beetle.