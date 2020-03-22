This Weekend’s Music Live-Streams: Brad Paisley & Vince Gill, Jewel, Diplo, Lucius, More

The live-stream live performance phenom continues in earnest this weekend with a few highly effective multi-artist payments, beginning with Sunday’s stripped-down, all-star model of the Grand Ole Opry with acoustic performances by Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart, moving into the Ryman with no stay viewers or the same old backing crew.

Sunday evening, the main focus shifts to singer-songwriters based mostly largely out of L.A. or the west coast, as Lucius and Courtney Barnett placed on a lounge live performance with contributions piped in from Sheryl Crow, Fred Armisen, Jonathan Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King and Bedouine. This distinctive lineup is soliciting donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Aid Fund.

County followers specifically have quite a bit to look ahead to, in addition to the very completely different Opry present. Sunday evening, “American Idol” alumna Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” simply entered the highest 10, will do her personal live-stream. The 2 star-level Chrises of the format, Chris Janson and Chris Younger, have their very own exhibits on Sunday. Following on Monday are Brandy Clark, the teaming of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and a packed ’80s/’90s nostalgia invoice.

Others on deck this weekend embody Diplo (who has scheduled plenty of exercise within the coming days), Jewel, Jill Sobule, Anthony Hamilton, Erin McKeown, Lauren Jenkins, Reverend Horton Warmth and Alicia Witt.

Listed below are our up to date listings for the approaching days:

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart

Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT

(by way of Circle All Entry on Fb or Circle Entry TV)

Jewel

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

by way of Fb and Instagram

“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Likelihood McCoy

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(12zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt)

Ron Gallo

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of Instagram, @rongallo)

Jameson Rogers

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(by way of Instagram)

Randall King

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of Fb)

Lauren Jenkins

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(ticketed, by way of StageIt)

Rufus Wainwright

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(by way of Instagram)

Lindsey Stirling

Three p.m. ET., midday PT

(by way of Instagram)

Juanes

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(by way of Instagram)

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT

(day by day present, 30-60 minutes, by way of YouTube)

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(day by day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram)

Alicia Witt

8:30 p.m., 5:30 PT

(by way of StageIt)

Reverend Horton Warmth

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of StageIt)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with friends Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of Instagram Dwell, asking for donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Aid Fund)

Gabby Barrett

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT

(by way of Instagram and Fb)

Chris Janson

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(by way of Instagram)

Anthony Hamilton

5 p.m. ET /2 PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of World Citizen “Collectively at Residence” sequence)

@anthonyhamiltonoffcial on Instagram

Diplo/Main Lazer DJ set

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(by way of YouTube)

Chris Younger

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Fb, Instagram and YouTube)

“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician

midday ET, 9 a.m. PT

18zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)

(by way of Instagram)

Danny Clinch: “Behind the Lens”

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(rock photographer, by way of Instagram)

Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”

10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT

(by way of Instagram, @rongallo)

no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(by way of Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.)

Destructo: “Dawn Sermon” DJ set

8:50 a.m. ET, 5:50 a.m PT

(by way of Twitch and Fb)

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(day by day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram)

Larkin Poe

5:30 ET, 2:30 PT

(by way of StageIt, profit for crew)

Darin and Brooke Aldridge

Eight p.m ET, 5 PT

(by way of Fb Dwell)

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Brandy Clark

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of World Citizen, a part of “Collectively at Residence” sequence)

Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(by way of Fb Dwell and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM)

“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood

5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT

(by way of RFD-TV, the Heartland Community and artists’ Fb pages)

Sizzling Membership of Los Angeles

midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT

(each Monday, by way of YouTube, Fb and Instagram)

JP Cooper

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of Instagram)

Walker County

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(by way of Fb)

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)

(by way of Instagram)

Rhett Miller

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of StageIt)

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(by way of YouTube)

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)

(by way of Instagram)

George Shingleton

8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT

(each Tuesday, by way of Fb)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Appalachian Street Present

9 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(by way of Station Inn TV and Station Inn Fb)

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)

(by way of Instagram)

Robyn Hitchcock

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of StageIt)

The Battle & Treaty

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(by way of StageIt)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Present” (country-based DJ set)

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(by way of YouTube and Instagram)

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)

(by way of Instagram)

Shannon McNally

10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT

(by way of StageIt)

PREVIOUS (many of those stay exhibits are archived for ongoing viewing):

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6 p.m. ET, Three PT

(by way of Mendes’ Instagram web page)

Hozier

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” sequence)

OneRepublic

Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” sequence)

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT

(by way of Fb Dwell)

Extremely Digital Audio Pageant: Main Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Past

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(requires satellite tv for pc subscription, by way of SiriusXM)

Julianne Hough

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” sequence)

Third Man Public Entry: Teddy and the Tough Bears

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(by way of YouTube)

Kassi Ashton

midday ET, 9 a.m. PT

(by way of Instagram)

“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt)

Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(by way of Instagram)

Bloodshot Data’ “Digital Day Celebration”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Huge Cedar Fever

3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT

(recreates day celebration the label had deliberate for SXSW; by way of Fb)

Chevel Shepherd

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(by way of Fb)

Temecula Street

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(by way of Fb)

Whiskey Jam’s “Dangerous Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans participant Taylor Lewan

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(by way of Instagram)

Sofi Tukker

1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT

(DJ units each day, by way of Fb and Instagram)

“Til Additional Discover”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Value & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny Battle

7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT

(free by way of a number of websites, together with Fb)

Niall Horan

Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” sequence)

Widespread

5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT

(by way of Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods” sequence)

Brad Paisley

6 p.m. ET / Three PT

(by way of Fb, taking requests by way of textual content at 615-235-5921)

Indigo Ladies

6 p.m. ET, Three p.m. PT

(by way of Fb stay)

Kalie Shorr

9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

($5.99, by way of Key)

Ashley McBryde

3:30 ET, 12:30 PT

(by way of Fb)

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

Three p.m. GMT

(taking requests, by way of Snow Patrol’s Instagram)

Michael Ray

7 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(by way of Instagram)

“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt)

“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(by way of Fb)

Rachel Wammack

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(by way of Instagram)

Tyler Sales space

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT

(by way of Fb)

Riley Inexperienced

Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT

by way of Instagram

Keith City

house solo live performance with viewers of 1 (Nicole Kidman)

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

by way of Fb Dwell and Instagram

Shenandoah with friends Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin

Rhett Miller

30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt

