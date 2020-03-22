This Weekend’s Music Live-Streams: Brad Paisley & Vince Gill, Jewel, Diplo, Lucius, More

The live-stream live performance phenom continues in earnest this weekend with a few highly effective multi-artist payments, beginning with Sunday’s stripped-down, all-star model of the Grand Ole Opry with acoustic performances by Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart, moving into the Ryman with no stay viewers or the same old backing crew.
Sunday evening, the main focus shifts to singer-songwriters based mostly largely out of L.A. or the west coast, as Lucius and Courtney Barnett placed on a lounge live performance with contributions piped in from Sheryl Crow, Fred Armisen, Jonathan Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King and Bedouine. This distinctive lineup is soliciting donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Aid Fund.
County followers specifically have quite a bit to look ahead to, in addition to the very completely different Opry present. Sunday evening, “American Idol” alumna Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” simply entered the highest 10, will do her personal live-stream. The 2 star-level Chrises of the format, Chris Janson and Chris Younger, have their very own exhibits on Sunday. Following on Monday are Brandy Clark, the teaming of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and a packed ’80s/’90s nostalgia invoice.
Others on deck this weekend embody Diplo (who has scheduled plenty of exercise within the coming days), Jewel, Jill Sobule, Anthony Hamilton, Erin McKeown, Lauren Jenkins, Reverend Horton Warmth and Alicia Witt.
Listed below are our up to date listings for the approaching days:
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart
Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT
Circle All Entry on Fb or Circle Entry TV
click on right here
Jewel
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
Fb and Instagram
entry right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Likelihood McCoy
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
12zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt
entry right here
Ron Gallo
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
Instagram, @rongallo
Jameson Rogers
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
Instagram
entry right here
Randall King
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
Fb
click on right here
Lauren Jenkins
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
ticketed, by way of StageIt
entry right here
Rufus Wainwright
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
Instagram
Lindsey Stirling
Three p.m. ET., midday PT
Instagram
Juanes
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
Instagram
Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
day by day present, 30-60 minutes, by way of YouTube
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
day by day, 30 minutes., "peaceable piano" from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram
entry on Fb
Alicia Witt
8:30 p.m., 5:30 PT
StageIt
Reverend Horton Warmth
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
StageIt
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with friends Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Actual, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
Instagram Dwell, asking for donations for Oxfam's Covid-19 Aid Fund
click on right here
Gabby Barrett
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT
Instagram and Fb
click on right here
Chris Janson
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
Instagram
click on right here
Anthony Hamilton
5 p.m. ET /2 PT
Instagram, a part of World Citizen "Collectively at Residence" sequence
@anthonyhamiltonoffcial on Instagram
Diplo/Main Lazer DJ set
Four p.m. ET, 1 PT
YouTube
entry right here
Chris Younger
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
Fb, Instagram and YouTube
click on right here or right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician
midday ET, 9 a.m. PT
18zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt
entry right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)
Instagram
entry right here
Danny Clinch: “Behind the Lens”
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
rock photographer, by way of Instagram
Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”
10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT
Instagram, @rongallo
no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.
Destructo: “Dawn Sermon” DJ set
8:50 a.m. ET, 5:50 a.m PT
Twitch and Fb
click on right here
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
day by day, 30 minutes., "peaceable piano" from the Elvis Costello accompanist, by way of Fb and Instagram
entry on Fb
Larkin Poe
5:30 ET, 2:30 PT
StageIt, profit for crew
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Eight p.m ET, 5 PT
Fb Dwell
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Brandy Clark
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
World Citizen, a part of "Collectively at Residence" sequence
entry right here
Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
Fb Dwell and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM
“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood
5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT
RFD-TV, the Heartland Community and artists' Fb pages
click on right here
Sizzling Membership of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
each Monday, by way of YouTube, Fb and Instagram
click on right here
JP Cooper
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
Instagram
entry right here
Walker County
7 p.m. ET, Four PT
Fb
click on right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)
Instagram
entry right here
Rhett Miller
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
StageIt
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
YouTube
entry right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)
Instagram
entry right here
George Shingleton
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
each Tuesday, by way of Fb
click on right here
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Appalachian Street Present
9 p.m. ET / 6 PT
Station Inn TV and Station Inn Fb
click on right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)
Instagram
entry right here
Robyn Hitchcock
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
StageIt
The Battle & Treaty
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
StageIt
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Present” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
YouTube and Instagram
entry right here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, Three PT (two songs each day)
Instagram
entry right here
Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
StageIt
PREVIOUS (many of those stay exhibits are archived for ongoing viewing):
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6 p.m. ET, Three PT
Mendes' Instagram web page
click on right here
Hozier
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
Instagram, a part of "Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods" sequence
click on right here
OneRepublic
Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
Instagram, a part of "Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods" sequence
click on right here
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
Fb Dwell
entry right here
Extremely Digital Audio Pageant: Main Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Past
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
requires satellite tv for pc subscription, by way of SiriusXM
entry right here
Julianne Hough
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
Instagram, a part of "Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods" sequence
click on right here
Third Man Public Entry: Teddy and the Tough Bears
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
YouTube
click on right here
Kassi Ashton
midday ET, 9 a.m. PT
Instagram
entry right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt
entry right here
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
Instagram
entry right here
Bloodshot Data’ “Digital Day Celebration”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Huge Cedar Fever
3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT
recreates day celebration the label had deliberate for SXSW; by way of Fb
entry right here
Chevel Shepherd
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
Fb
click on right here
Temecula Street
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
Fb
entry right here
Whiskey Jam’s “Dangerous Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans participant Taylor Lewan
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
Instagram
click on right here
Sofi Tukker
1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT
DJ units each day, by way of Fb and Instagram
entry on Fb
“Til Additional Discover”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Value & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny Battle
7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT
free by way of a number of websites, together with Fb
entry on the Luck Reunion web site or Fb
Niall Horan
Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
Instagram, a part of "Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods" sequence
click on right here
Widespread
5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT
Instagram, a part of "Collectively At Residence: WHO-World Citizen Solidarity Periods" sequence
click on right here
Brad Paisley
6 p.m. ET / Three PT
Fb, taking requests by way of textual content at 615-235-5921
click on right here
Indigo Ladies
6 p.m. ET, Three p.m. PT
Fb stay
click on right here for entry
Kalie Shorr
9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
$5.99, by way of Key
entry right here
Ashley McBryde
3:30 ET, 12:30 PT
Fb
entry right here
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol
Three p.m. GMT
taking requests, by way of Snow Patrol's Instagram
entry right here
Michael Ray
7 p.m. ET / 6 PT
Instagram
click on right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt
entry right here
“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
Fb
entry right here
Rachel Wammack
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
Instagram
entry right here
Tyler Sales space
7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT
Fb
entry right here
Riley Inexperienced
Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT
Instagram
click on right here
Keith City
house solo live performance with viewers of 1 (Nicole Kidman)
watch right here
Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
Fb Dwell and Instagram
for entry, click on right here
Shenandoah with friends Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin
free, by way of Fb Dwell
30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you may, by way of StageIt
click on Stage It
Mitchell Tenpenny (Visitor on “Dangerous Jam”)
free, by way of Instagram
entry on Instagram
Jordan Davis
free, by way of Fb and Instagram
entry right here
Portugal. The Man
free, "a couple of songs," by way of Chipotle's Instagram
entry right here
