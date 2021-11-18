This will be the eight imposing stadiums that will host the Qatar 2022 World Cup

They have already begun to distribute the 32 tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. So far there are 13 teams that have already insured theirs, including 10 from Europe (Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France, England, Serbia, Switzerland and the Netherlands), two from South America (Argentina and Brazil) and the host of the international event.

Remain 368 days to the opening of the tournament football team in history and the scenarios in which the confrontations will take place have already been distributed throughout the calendar, being that of Lusail the one that everyone will want to step on when December 18 host the final.

The Qatari venue, which is still under construction and an official presentation is expected by the end of the year, It’s one of the eight stadiums in which the 64 games will be played.

Estadio Al Bayt

Estadio Al Bayt

Located in the city of Jor has capacity to host 60 thousand spectators and it will be the venue where the opening ceremony and the first match of the World Cup will take place on November 21, 2022, which will feature the Qatari national team. The enclosure has a design that was inspired by a arabic carp

The stadium, which was inaugurated in February 2020 it will be the scene of nine games: six from the group stage, one from the round of 16, one from the quarter-finals and one semi-final.

Al Yanub

Al Yanub Stadium

The enclosure with capacity for 40 thousand spectators It is located in the city of Al Wakrah. Opened in 2019, the stadium has a retractable roof and a cooling system that allows the areas where the spectators are to be cooled down to 18 degrees.

Al Yanub will host seven clashes: six group stage matches and one round of 16 match.

Áhmmad bin Ali

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

The stadium, which was remodeled and presented in 2020 to be at the height of a World Cup event, has the capacity to contain 44 thousand spectators. Located in the city of Rayán, it will host six group stage matches and one in the round of 16.

Al Zumama Stadium

Al Zumama Stadium

Located at 12 km al sur from Doha, the stadium that was inaugurated at the end of October of this year has a capacity to receive 40 thousand spectators. Its structure is special, since it resembles the traditional “gahfiya”.

Al Zumama will host eight games: six in the group stage, one in the round of 16 and one in the quarter-finals.

Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium

The enclosure has a capacity for 43,350 spectators. Also known as the Qatar Foundation Stadium, it opened in June 2020 and its architectural shape is similar to that of an irregular diamond.

It will host eight games: six in the group, one in the round of 16 and one in the quarter-finals.

Khalifa Stadium

Jalifa International Stadium

Located in the capital of Qatar, the stadium has a capacity for 50 thousand spectators and it is one of the most recognized venues in the country where the 2006 Asian Games, the 2011 Asian Cup and the 2019 World Athletics Championships, among others, passed.

The venue will host six group matches, one in the round of 16 and the match for third place.

Lusail Stadium

Lusail Stadium

The fact that all football fans will want to attend but especially the fans of the two teams that make it to the last game of the World Cup alive, since this venue, in addition to six games per group stage, one for eighths, one for quarters and a semifinal, also It will host the grand final on December 18, 2022.

This stadium has a capacity for 86,250 spectatorsIt is one of the most impressive in the world. Created especially for the World Cup event, the surrounding areas are also being remodeled, understanding the multitude of people who will come to the city that is located 15 km from the center of the capital.

Ras Abu Abud Stadium

Ras Abu Abud Stadium

Located in the capital Doha, the stadium has a capacity for 40 thousand fans and it will be “completely removable”. It is also known as the Port Stadium as it pays tribute to the maritime tradition of Qatar. The work, which has now been completed, cost around $ 200 million and will host six group stage matches and one round of 16 matches.

