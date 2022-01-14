This will be the new Tigres stadium: they presented the first images

This will be the new Tigres UANL stadium: they presented the first images (Photo: Tigres UANL)

Commanded by the Governor of Nuevo León Samuel Garcia, the UANL Tigers They presented the project for the new soccer stadium that will be used by the institution’s first men’s and women’s teams.

It will be entirely financed by private investment, with CEMEX as the main sponsor of the property and the team. It will be in charge of the specialized office Populus, a work team that has also designed the new Wembley of England or that of its neighbors, the BBVA of the Monterey Striped.

The price of the new stadium will be $320 million, will have the capacity to 65 thousand viewers and, according to the presentation, it will not only serve as a sports complex, but will also form a structure with classrooms for the university, a hotel with a view of the field, shops, a convention center, restaurants and multidisciplinary rooms for different companies linked to the UANL.

New Tigres UANL stadium (Photo: Tigres UANL)

Also present at the event were Santos Guzman, President of Sports Synergy, the company that manages the financial relationship between CEMEX and Tigres; Maurice Doehner, CEMEX executive; Mauricio Culebro, president of Tigres; Daniel Carrillo, municipal president of San Nicolás de los Garza, and Emiliano Ceballos, Mexican company designer Populus.

The work will be inside the facilities of the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon and, according to Guzmán, it will improve the institution’s image, contribute with specialized classrooms and will be the new infrastructure capital that the university possesses, for which they pointed out that public resources will not be used for its construction.

Private investment will come from national and international companies, it will be a direct source of employment for 2 thousand people under construction and another 3 thousand people in operation; while it hopes to generate indirect jobs in 4 thousand people for the construction and others 60 thousand people in tourism and service operations.

Tigres presented the project for the new soccer stadium (Photo: Tigres UANL)

They did not inform if the property will have a brand as a last name to help finance; however, they made it clear that their facilities will not be limited to the men’s and women’s soccer clubs, since in addition to the hotel, the classrooms and conference rooms, the parking lot will also be shared with the university and the baseball team, the Sultans of Nuevo Leon.

The stadium will have ecological and environmental sustainability as its main axes, since will seek international LEED certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, for its acronym in English), an item with which they complement the idea of ​​attracting first-class events, such as the NFL and international concerts.

For this, it will have a system to remove the grass in a retractable way, It is scheduled to open in early 2025 and will have a technological innovation center and business incubator, reason why the governor of the entity affirmed that in the stadium “the new Silicon Valley”.

New Tigres Stadium, first images presented by the club and the governor of Nuevo León (Photo: Youtube/Samuel García)

According to the presentation, the stadium will be inclusive and with facilities for people with different abilities. It will be fair and one of the first in the world to have different locker rooms for male and female players.

The objective of this new stadium will be to maintain the atmosphere of passion that the Volcano has, with the intention of preserving the noise of the bars and maintaining closeness with the fans. What’s more, during construction the current stadium will not be closed and connect with the departments of engineering and architecture from UANL for construction.

At the moment no more detailed images of the interior of the building were presented, since they used references from other constructions to give an idea of ​​what this new “city icon” will house.

