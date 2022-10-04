This woman lived a real odyssey to get the working life of the SEPE: the digital gap of the Administration leaves victims

a librarian shared today on his Twitter profile how the digitization of certain public administration services is a problem for many people. The digital divide, which exists, means that not everyone can carry out all the processes they require for their livesdue to lack of technological devices or an accessible internet connection at any time.

The story revolves around a 60-year-old woman who went to the library where this man works to connect to the Internet because she doesn’t have it at home, because she can’t afford it. He needs the working life to look for work and she has to apply for it on the SEPE website. And there various problems and impediments arise for an easy process.

First, the woman does not know how to use the DNIe nor does she have a Permanent Code or Pin. So those options are ruled out. There is the option of doing it by SMS, but another problem arises: the lady only has a basic mobile. And even though you can access by SMS, what they send back from the web is a PDF with working life. The woman does not have a flash drive or Internet outside the library.

Here, maybe you’ve been thinking the same thing I’ve been thinking: well, let them print it. But in the library where this woman was, she can’t print it because “we don’t have printers for users and we can’t print anything for them,” says the librarian.

At last, find a way to get it sent homebut that also requires more technology.

The solution

Of course, for them to send it to your home, you have to have an email and the woman did not have an email. Therefore, the lady created her own mail and now she already has a working life on the way to her house.

Also, remember, as indicated by the Social Security website itself, that to use the services on the page you must have Windows 7 or higher 32/64-bit operating system; Mac OSX 10.7, 10.8, 10.9, 10.10, 10.11, 10.12; o Linux, with any version with support for web browsers, only with a centralized certificate ([email protected]). Y As for web browsers you have to access from Microsoft Internet Explorer v.9 o superior; Microsoft Edge; Mozilla Firefox; Google Chrome o Safari.