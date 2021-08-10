This Would possibly Be Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s First Look Publish Raj Kundra’s Arrest



Shilpa Shetty Kundra was once pulled into the talk surrounding her husband after Raj Kundra was once arrested for allegedly being concerned within the introduction and publishing of pornographic content material. Publish that the actress has no longer been noticed any place. She additionally pulled out of her weekly look on a dance truth display that she judges on tv. However now we pay attention that Shilpa may well be part of a reside circulate which is able to happen with a number of world and nationwide celebrities in attendance.

This can be a fundraiser match and it’s mentioned that she would possibly attend the similar. To be hosted by means of Rajkummar Rao, this videothon will likely be reside streamed on a social media platform and it is going to be attended by means of Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Ed Sheeran and extra. Stay looking at this house for extra on Bollywood.