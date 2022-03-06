This writer discovered (and acquired) one in every of The Recreation Awards that Celeste gained in 2018 on eBay

The Recreation Awards are an enormous party of video video games that happen on the finish of every 12 months. Hundreds of audience watch it yearly and online game builders love having their video games featured on it. And the most efficient factor is that your personal recreation wins a prize, in fact. Celeste was once some of the video games that gained giant in 2018, however it sounds as if by no means gained a real trophy…a minimum of till it was once retrieved via a content material writer who took place to be visiting eBay.

PrestigeIsKey, or Ryan B., is a YouTuber and streamer. He all the time sought after to possess a duplicate trophy from The Recreation Awards, so he searched eBay for the final 5 years to peer if he may just in finding one. He ended up coming throughout a $500 advert that contained one who seemed like a duplicate. After making an be offering of $375, the vendor accredited it and despatched it to Ryan. The vendor was once no longer even devoted to video video games and his different listings incorporated auto portions and engine parts. Even within the advert, the vendor admitted that he had no thought the place the trophy got here from.

When Ryan gained the bundle, the trophy was once no longer a duplicate. It grew to become out to be the true trophy that Extraordinarily Good enough Video games gained at The Recreation Awards 2018 for very best indie recreation with Celeste.. He then contacted Heidy Motta, COO of Extraordinarily Good enough Video games, and showed together with her that Celeste’s builders by no means gained the trophy.

Ryan made up our minds to go back the trophy to its rightful homeowners., however no longer prior to making an unboxing video, which Motta agreed to do. The field options The Recreation Awards emblem and the internal is roofed in black silk. Ryan additionally mentions that the trophy is heavier than it seems, with many of the weight targeted at the base with a purpose to toughen the remainder of the award. Additionally, he mentions that the trophy’s wingtips are extra formed than expected, as they’re wrapped in foam to give protection to from their edges.

For his generosity, Ryan says that Extraordinarily Good enough Video games will provide you with signed copies of Celestealong with refunding you the quantity you paid for the eBay record.