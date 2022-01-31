This young man created a bot that reports all the movements of Elon Musk’s plane, and he offers him $ 5,000 to eliminate it

The young man Jack Sweeney Since 2020, he has managed a Twitter profile (@elonJet) where he is dedicated to reporting the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet. It’s curious how it tracks the movements of the tycoon, creator of Tesla and SpaceX, but even more curious is that to prevent Sweeney from continuing to report on his life, one of the most millionaire men in the world (sometimes the richest), has offered the student $5,000.

Sweeney studies Information Technology at the University of Central Florida (UCF). If 5,000 dollars (4,471.55 euros) they can be a small amount for a tycoonIt is even more so if we think that Orlando, where the young man’s university is located, is much more expensive than a city in Spain. The cost of living is very high, the median salary is also higher, and an engineer can earn between $60,000 and $100,000 a year. Renting a flat in the area can be around 2,000 euros.

Another curious aspect of this story is how the student tracks the tech tycoon on his travels in his private jet. sweeney counts with about 15 accounts on Twitter in which, with the help of bots, tracks the movement of the private planes of various billionaires in your country. In addition to Musk, he also does the same with bill gates plane and the Jeff Bezos’ private jet.

The account tracking Musk It had 165,000 followers yesterday, as our colleagues from Xataka pointed out. Today first thing in the morning, a day later, has more than 202,000. The controversy of the 5,000 dollars has given him a lot of visibility, if we take into account that the profile that does the same with the creator of Amazon has just 4,400 followers today, more or less like that of the founder of Microsoft.

The monitoring of private jets is achieved with ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) data, which is public information. Thanks to this information, it can define the route even of the aircraft that appear in the Limiting Aircraft Data Displayed list, which collects the information of the airplanes that are privately owned of a person.

Thanks to that information, the student posts information such as: the plane has landed in such a city and at such a time, which allows anyone to know in a very simple way where Musk’s private jet (and other tycoons who fly around in private planes) is at all times.

This was the conversations between Musk and Sweeney





This information about Musk’s offer has now been made public, but talks between tesla CEO and student date back to november. Elon Musk sent him a private message on Twitter and this is how they communicated. The Daily Mail medium has reproduced the screenshots of the conversation, in which the tycoon’s verified account can be seen.

Elon’s first message was: “Can you remove this? It’s a security risk,” Musk starts. A few hours later Sweeney said he could do it but with something in return. And he “jokes” him, according to him, that he will do it in exchange for a Tesla 3. He also the young “billionaire admirer”, how he also says, explains that he started the project when he was in high school with the purpose of following in the footsteps of Musk’s business and that he never “intended for it to create a security problem.”

The young man assures that starting the account required an effort that he now makes profitable with “some income” that helps him with university expenses. Of course, the income reported by this job is about 20 dollars a month. When Musk offers him $5,000 “to keep some crazy guy from tracking me down,” Sweeney asked to add a zero to the sum. “It would be a great support in college and would probably allow me to get a car, maybe even a Tesla 3.”

Musk did not respond, did not continue the negotiation. The student wrote back to him: “Mr. Musk, I’m still here if you want the account and help. I’ve also come up with a few more solutions” and Musk told him “I’m thinking about it”. and never again He has heard from Musk although now he says that he is satisfied with some practices in one of their companies in exchange for deleting your Twitter profile.

The account continues to report the movements of the private jet, although without saying who is inside.