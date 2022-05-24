This YouTube channel has more than two million videos and uploads more than one per minute. As easy as stealing on Stack Overflow

YouTube is a platform where we find a wide variety of content and video creators. And obviously, given the number of people who upload video every day, it is impossible to see everything. However, keeping up with a particular channel is not that complex. Or if? Well, the truth is that the channel that we are going to talk about next is somewhat special, since has reached a whopping 2,000,000 videos uploaded on YouTube.

Roel Van de Paar, also known as Roel’s Technical Help, is a content creator who he has been dedicating himself to uploading more than one video per minute to the platform. The vast majority of his videos are text-based tutorials on computer-related topics. The most recent have to do with software engineering and programming. The trick is that it uses bots to upload the videos, and its topics are taken from the questions and answers that we can find on Stack Exchange.

Upload several videos every minute, and YouTube doesn’t care





This content creator currently supports the first place in terms of number of uploaded videos. And it is that as we had mentioned before, it recently reached more than 2,000,000 videos uploaded. Roel Van de Paar started his channel in 2012, and two years later he started uploading videos, but at a somewhat more normal pace. However, it was not until 2019 that he began his abnormal regularity.

The videos are very short in length, always use the same thumbnail format, and contain the same questions and answers from the Stack Exchange website. With the help of bots, Roel prepares and uploads videos automatically, giving him the ability to upload videos so quickly. It is quite a feat that YouTube has not yet removed his channelalthough it is not surprising either, since this type of video benefits the platform because it can be used as a search engine, and this translates into visits.

If we search the platform on any topic related to programming, or in other words, any question that could be published on Stack Overflow, we will surely find one of your videos among the first results on YouTube. Roel Van de Paar is the perfect example of how a company the size of YouTube is still so susceptible to the creation of self-generated contentbots, spam, and so on.