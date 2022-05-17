This youtuber has already received his physical copy of Windows 11: the USB comes with a misleading Windows 10 logo

Michael MJD has made a video for his YouTube channel, in which has almost 300,000 followers, to show the “unboxing” of the physical copy of Windows 11. He did so after learning that Microsoft “has quietly released physical copies of Windows 11.”

For people who like to buy physical copies of software programs, the Redmond firm has Windows 11 Home and Pro available, with beautiful designs on their boxes. The price is the same as the digital copies: 139.99 for Windows 11 Home and 199.99 for Pro (although it must be remembered that it is free for those who have Windows 10). The YouTuber also comments that it is sold a few cents cheaper on Amazon.

This edition includes a USB memory containing the Microsoft operating system, being able to install it on your computer as long as the requirements are met of the software.

The USB has 28.87 Gigabytes, according to the information offered in the product by the firm itself. That USB can be formatted, after installing the OS and using it for whatever you want, according to the YouTuber, although there are users who claim that these drives are write protectedso you should not plan to use them for other purposes.

Microsoft never announced this release





Although Windows 11 has been available for several months, there were no physical copies. And the funny thing is that the Redmond company has not announced this launch. Only has started selling physical copies very discreetly.

It should be remembered, according to Michael MJD that in 2015, with the arrival of Windows 10, the USB version was not available until a month has passed since the official launch. This time it took even longer.

From Genbeta we found out a few days ago through the American chain Best Buy and we were able to observe the design of the physical edition of Windows 11.

For weeks, Amazon had what looked like physical copies of Windows 11 available, but they weren’t real, and the retail giant has since removed them from its website. Therefore, to buy the real one you have to access the official Microsoft portal, even if it is on Amazon.

What comes in the box





Those who purchase this edition will benefit from a physical copy of Windows 11 on a USB stick, a activation key for a computerand a box to add to the collection.

Although there are much cheaper ways to purchase this operating system, this edition can come in handy for those who do not have a good Internet connection and have problems downloading it.

There is a curiosity: on the USB with the copy of the operating system, the signature of Redmond has kept the Windows 10 logo. They could be old USBs that the company has wanted to reuse. In the information book there is a screenshot of the initial desktop explaining information. And furthermore, under the USB there is a booklet called “Microsoft Product Guide”, which comes in many languages ​​(it is not confirmed if it is also in Spanish) and includes information on regulation and basic advice such as not chewing the USB.