Thomas Haden Church to Star in Fox Multi-Cam Comedy ‘The Texanist’

Thomas Haden Church will star in and govt produce the multi-cam comedy “The Texanist” at present in growth at Fox.

The collection, which Selection completely reported was in growth again in January, is innspired by the long-running Texas Month-to-month column of the identical identify. It facilities on Dave (Church), an opinionated Austin-area radio present host who calls ‘em like he sees ‘em, allotting recommendation to Texas natives and newcomers, alike, on what he is aware of to be the true Texas Lifestyle. However the Texas Means is altering, and now Dave’s job is turning into way more sophisticated. Listening to recommendation from his spouse, household and associates, Dave should now grow to be the arbiter of which adjustments to embrace and which to reject, presumably opening his thoughts in the method.

Ought to the mission go to collection, it might mark a return to multi-cam broadcast comedy for Church, who broke out throughout his time on the NBC sitcom “Wings” earlier than starring in the Fox sitcom “Ned & Stacey.” He additionally just lately starred in the HBO collection “Divorce” reverse Sarah Jessica Parker and received an Emmy in 2007 for his supporting position in the TV film “Damaged Path.” He’s finest recognized today for his movie work, having been nominated for an Academy Award in 2005 for finest supporting actor for “Sideways.” His latest movie roles embrace “Peanut Butter Falcon,” “Crash Pad,” “Heaven Is for Actual,” “Straightforward A,” and “Fortunate Them.”

He’s repped by CAA, Finley Administration, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Rob Lengthy is writing and govt producing “The Texanist.” Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group additionally govt produce together with David Courtney, Megan Creydt, Scott Brown, and Church. Fox Leisure will produce.