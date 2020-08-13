Thomas Rhett Signs Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Nashville

Thomas Rhett has signed a worldwide publishing cope with Warner Chappell Music Nashville, it was introduced on Aug. 12. The singer and songwriter has had a number of No. 1s at nation radio, most just lately the one “Beer Can’t Repair.” He additionally joins Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith City for “Be A Mild,” a tune urging positivity throughout these troubled instances.

Among the many trade awards Rhett has claimed since his 2013 debut “It Goes Like This”: ACM and CMA Awards for brand new artist, tune of the yr and single of the yr (for “Die a Completely happy Man,” from his second album).

“It’s actually cool to affix Warner Chappell Music and be reunited with Ben Vaughn,” mentioned Rhett of WCM Nashville’s president and CEO. “Ben has been extremely instrumental in my profession from the very starting, beginning with signing me to my first publishing deal in faculty. I’ll always remember enjoying ‘Beer with Jesus’ for him proper after I wrote it and him being the largest supporter. He’s actually probably the most progressive and hardest working guys I’ve ever had the honour to work with, and am trying ahead to this new chapter collectively.”

Added Vaughn: “Thomas Rhett is an all-around pressure in music. He can placed on probably the most unforgettable, energetic stay exhibits you’ve ever seen, after which hop proper off stage and write the subsequent nice tune. Other than being a unprecedented artist, he’s a person of nice integrity who I’m grateful to have known as a pal for a few years. Everybody in Nashville can attest to his character; Thomas has invested his time in our group and contributed to the success of dozens of different artists. I do know I converse for myself, Spencer (Nohe) and the complete WCM group once I say we’re honored to be on this journey with him.”

Thomas Rhett was represented within the deal by lawyer Jess Rosen of the agency Greenburg Trarig. He’s managed by Virginia Bunetta with G Main Administration.