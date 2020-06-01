General News

Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies

June 1, 2020
2 Min Read

Michael Angelis, finest identified for narrating common Thomas the Tank Engine present Thomas and Mates, has died aged 68.

Angelis took over narrative duties from Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in 1991, and went on to offer voiceover work for the American spin-off The Better of Thomas and Mates Clips.

Alongside his youngsters’s TV voiceover work, Angelis was additionally well-known for starring in the likes of September Track, Boys from the Blackstuff (alongside Julie Walters) and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

Tributes to the late actor have poured in on Twitter, with actor Matt Lucas describing him as “one among the best TV actors I’ve ever seen… What a loss.”

One fan described Angelis as “the finest narrator for the sequence” and “an enormous a part of my childhood”.

One other Twitter person thanked Angelis for “being a part of my childhood”.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment