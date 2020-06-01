Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies

Michael Angelis, finest identified for narrating common Thomas the Tank Engine present Thomas and Mates, has died aged 68.

Angelis took over narrative duties from Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in 1991, and went on to offer voiceover work for the American spin-off The Better of Thomas and Mates Clips.

Alongside his youngsters’s TV voiceover work, Angelis was additionally well-known for starring in the likes of September Track, Boys from the Blackstuff (alongside Julie Walters) and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

Tributes to the late actor have poured in on Twitter, with actor Matt Lucas describing him as “one among the best TV actors I’ve ever seen… What a loss.”

Michael Angelis was one among the best TV actors I’ve ever seen. His work with Alan Bleasdale was large. What a loss. — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) Might 30, 2020

One fan described Angelis as “the finest narrator for the sequence” and “an enormous a part of my childhood”.

RIP Michael Angelis, from 1991-2012 he was the voice of Thomas the Tank Engine and Mates. Personally I felt he was the finest narrator for the sequence and listening to his voice on numerous video tapes was an enormous a part of my childhood.

He was actually helpful certainly! pic.twitter.com/ykKGkrckPb — Isaac Whittaker-Dakin (@IWhittakerDakin) Might 31, 2020

One other Twitter person thanked Angelis for “being a part of my childhood”.