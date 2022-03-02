Thomas Tuchel’s anger when asked about Russia’s attack on Ukraine and Abramovich’s situation at Chelsea

The Chelsea manager crossed to journalists at the press conference

The role that the world of sports took with the attack of Russia Ukrainian territory focused on slowly cutting bridges to penalize the invading country from the rest of Europe. One of these measures led to the exit –at least momentarily– of Roman Abramovich as Senior Executive Leader of the Chelsea. This issue became the main trigger during the press conference of Thomas Tuchelcoach of the Bluesbefore the clash of the fifth round of the FA Cup in front of Luton Town.

Journalists sought some information from the German coach when asked about the English team’s billionaire Russian owner after he announced he planned to hand Chelsea over to the club’s trustees because of the fallout from the war in the east of the continent. However, the only thing they managed to do was arouse Tuchel’s anger that stopped the wheel to make a clarification to all those present in the virtual room.

“No, listen to me. Listen to me. Enough. They have to stop, I’m not a politician. They really have to stop. I can only repeat and I even feel bad repeating because I never experienced something like a war. Just talking about it makes me feel bad because I am privileged to sit here in peace. I do my best but you have to stop asking me these kinds of questions. I have no answers for you,” Tuchel responded at a press conference with a slight knock on the table to close his response.

Roman Abramovich congratulating Tuchel after he won the last Champions League (Photo: Reuters)

Before his moment of anger, Thomas had explained how the attacks on Ukraine were seriously affecting him. But on the other hand, he revealed that both he and the players were looking to stay focused on the club’s upcoming matches. “It’s awful. It is awful. There can be no other opinion about it, but why should we be more distracted? It’s out there. We know that there are more important things than football right now. But this will never change and we can’t do anything about it.”

In addition, he explained that all of Europe “has a noise in the head that nobody likes” and that from his position “he tries to come to work and do his best” in his position as Chelsea technical director. Tuchel also refused to be drawn into the politics currently surrounding the club and its owner Abramovich: “It is too much for me to answer that question. I am not aware of the details and not the whole situation.”

It is worth remembering that through an official statement published in the accounts of the London institution, the 55-year-old tycoon entrusted the trustees of the Chelsea Charitable Foundation with the administration and care of the club: “I think they are currently in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, the players, the staff and the fans”. The fans blues they reacted shocked by the news and are confused as they do not understand if this means that it has definitively distanced itself from the entity or if it is a momentary movement in the prevailing context.

KEEP READING:

Footballer Claudio Spinelli spoke for the first time about his difficult escape from Ukraine: “I was going to sleep on the street”

The desperate story of Argentine soccer player Gerónimo Poblete: his family was stranded in Ukraine amid Russian attacks

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tycoon Roman Abramovich relinquished control of Chelsea