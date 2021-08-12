Thomas Tull Backing TV Adaption Of Carol Leonnig’s ‘0 Fail’

Carol Leonnig’s 0 Fail: The Upward push and Fall of the Secret Provider is getting the TV remedy.

Former Mythical topper Thomas Tull, in a aggressive state of affairs, has secured the way to adapt the best-seller for the small display. Tull, Washington Put up journalist Leonnig and Bobby Cohen (Now You See Me) will exec produce the possible sequence. A house for the display and manufacturing corporate have now not but been hooked up because the undertaking has now not but long gone to marketplace.

Launched in Would possibly by means of Random Space, 0 Fail earned rave opinions for its portrayal of the missteps of the company that started with the drunken day trip the night time sooner than the Kennedy assassination, to the Provider’s rebuilding and renewed dedication to by no means let any other president die and its heroism in heading off a lot of tragedies. The ebook tracks the breaches starting from the Keystone Law enforcement officials technology and ends with the politization of the company beneath Trump and roles within the Jan. 6 rebel.

Assets say Tull opted to finance the bidding for the rights to the ebook in line with his personal private hobby in its subject material. Wynn Wygal will produce.

Leonnig earned a Pulizer Prize for her reporting that exposed the long-hidden secrets and techniques of the Secret Provider. Her fresh ebook, I On my own Can Repair It — which she authored along fellow Washington Put up journalist Phillip Rucker, used to be a best-seller upon its unencumber. It chronicles the White Space occasions throughout Trump’s ultimate days in place of job.

Leonnig is repped by means of Nameless Content material and the Cheney Company. Dave Fierson of Klevan Longarzo negotiated the deal.