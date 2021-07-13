Thooriga Tune Obtain | Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru | Navarasa

Thooriga is the newest unmarried observe from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru Film in Navarasa Anthology Collection. This is a melody peppy tune which options Surya, Prayaga Martin. Thooriga observe consists and produced via Karthik and additionally, he has given the vocals for the album. Whilst Madhan Karky does the fantastic lyrics for the observe. It’s the first unmarried launched from the Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru of Navarasa sequence. Suppose Song India luggage the audio rights for the movie.
Watch Thooriga tune from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru
Concentrate to Thooriga songs from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru Film. Obtain all Navarasa Songs. Play Surya Thooriga tune from Navarasa film. Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru all songs to be had free of charge
Thooriga Tune Obtain
Obtain Suriya’s Thooriga tune on Amazon Song
Obtain Thooriga Tune on Gaana
Unfastened Obtain Thooriga Mp3 Songs on Spotify
Obtain All Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru Album Songs Unfastened on Jio Saavn
Concentrate to Thooriga tune on Resso with Lyrics
Obtain Unfastened Thooriga Song Video Tune on iTunes
Obtain Thooriga Video Tune on Suppose Song India YouTube
DISCLAIMER: We suggest our readers to obtain songs simplest from respectable resources like Youtube, Amazon Song, Apple Song, Wynk Song, Gaana, and Legitimate YouTube Pages. Don’t reinforce or use pirated internet sites like Masstamilan, Lyricsdon, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Tamilplay to move and obtain songs.
Thooriga Main points
Album: Thooriga
Style: Melody Peppy
Film: Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru
Forged: Suriya, Prayaga Martin
Song composed, Produced: Karthik
Lyrics: Madhan Karky
Vocals: Karthik
Guitar: Joseph Vijay
Veena: Rajesh Vaidhya
Further Programming: Sakkthivel
Gifts: Suppose India Song
Yr of Launched: July 12, 2021
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.