Thooriga Tune Obtain | Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru | Navarasa

Thooriga is the newest unmarried observe from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru Film in Navarasa Anthology Collection. This is a melody peppy tune which options Surya, Prayaga Martin. Thooriga observe consists and produced via Karthik and additionally, he has given the vocals for the album. Whilst Madhan Karky does the fantastic lyrics for the observe. It’s the first unmarried launched from the Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru of Navarasa sequence. Suppose Song India luggage the audio rights for the movie.

Watch Thooriga tune from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru

Concentrate to Thooriga songs from Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru Film. Obtain all Navarasa Songs.

DISCLAIMER: We suggest our readers to obtain songs simplest from respectable resources like Youtube, Amazon Song, Apple Song, Wynk Song, Gaana, and Legitimate YouTube Pages. Don’t reinforce or use pirated internet sites like Masstamilan, Lyricsdon, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Tamilplay to move and obtain songs.

Thooriga Main points

Album: Thooriga

Style: Melody Peppy

Film: Guitar Mele Kambi Nindru

Forged: Suriya, Prayaga Martin

Song composed, Produced: Karthik

Lyrics: Madhan Karky

Vocals: Karthik

Guitar: Joseph Vijay

Veena: Rajesh Vaidhya

Further Programming: Sakkthivel

Gifts: Suppose India Song

Yr of Launched: July 12, 2021

