Thor 4: What We Know So Far About Love And Thunder

Korg (Taika Waititi)

Not solely is Taika Waititi set to return because the director of the following Thor solo movie, however he’ll even be reprising his half because the fan-favorite Korg. We first met Korg in Thor: Ragnarok as a failed revolutionary compelled to compete within the Grandmaster’s gladiator fights, however his life has gotten significantly higher since then. He helped the folks of Asgard escape the clutches of Hela, after which grew to become an essential determine within the lifetime of the God of Thunder when he was struck with melancholy following Thanos’ snap. We do not know what his half in Thor: Love And Thunder might be, however it’s definitely going to offer comedic aid.