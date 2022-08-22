“Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Pinocchio”, among the premieres that will arrive on Disney + Day

This will be the second year that Disney Plus Day has been celebrated. (DisneyPlus)



Last year the company Walt Disney turned the second birthday of its streaming platform into an event called Disney+ day in which various festivities are held for subscribers of Disney+including various deals and savings, new content to watch, and a stack of new trailers and sneak peeks.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

This year within the framework of this celebration, the platform brings more than a dozen premieres and exclusive releases, among which are Thor: Love and Thunder of Marvel Studios y Pinocchioamong others, which will arrive in service on September 8.

The streaming platform will launch more than ten productions exclusively for its service on September 8. (DisneyPlus)

Disney+ Day will be the prelude to D23 Company Expo, which should be packed with announcements, sneak peeks, and other sneak peeks of content coming from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic and everything else that has the power of entertainment.

D23 also will present Disney y Marvel Games Showcase the September 9which promises new looks to Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns y Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

D23 will be held one day after Disney Plus Day, that is, on September 9. (AP)

Next, some of the premieres and novelties that will arrive on September 8 at Disney+ to celebrate the two years that the streaming service has in the global market.

Thor: Love and Thunder

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit the service two months after its theatrical release. (Disney)

The fourth part about God of Thunder arrives at the service to locate the protagonist (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey of self-discovery, where their mission is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor request the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to the surprise of Thorinexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolniras the Mighty.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. The feature films premiered in theaters just two months ago and will already be on the streaming platform.

Pinocchio

This live action will have its exclusive premiere on the streaming platform. (DisneyPlus)

One of the most anticipated live-action releases by lovers of this company is this version, which is based on the classic children’s story written in 1882 by the Italian Carlo Collodi. Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks interpreta a Geppettothe wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if it were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt es Jiminy Cricketwho serves as a guide Pinocchio and as his “conscience”; the Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is he Blue fairy; Keegan-Michael Key es Honest John; Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Cars on the Road

The series will have a total of nine chapters in its first season. (DisneyPlus)

This new animated series follows Lightning McQueen (with the voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mate (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east to Radiator Springs on a cross-American road trip to reunite with Mater’s sister.

The series is produced by Mark Sondheimer and directed by Steve Purcell (episodes 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (episodes 5, 6 and 9) and Brian Fee (episodes 3, 4 and 7). The composer Jake Monaco was in charge of creating the music for all nine episodes.

unknown land

It is the first Argentine series produced by the streaming service. (DisneyPlus)

This series created in Argentina follow Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago.

Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister One (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to the town of his childhood, Cabo Qwertto find answers in the horror theme park unknown land, where his parents were last seen. Along with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric You must overcome your fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a universe as dark as it is unknown.

She-Hulk (New episode)

“She-Hulk” will release a new chapter on September 8. (DisneyPlus)

In this new series from Marvel Studios, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases, who must navigate the complicated life of a single 30-something who also happens to be a superhero after an accident mixes her blood with that of her cousin Bruce Banner.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes back a slew of veterans from MCUincluded Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination y Benedict Wong as Wongas well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the return of the Jedi

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the great character of “Star Wars”, is now the central character of a Disney series. (DisneyPlus)



With images never seen before, this documentary tells how the original Lucasfilm series was made for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobian epic story that begins ten years after the dramatic events that took place in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This project of Lucasfilm y Supper Club explore the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi y Anakin Skywalker to the screen and Ewan McGregor y Hayden Christensen to his classic roles.

The director Deborah Chowthe cast and crew reflect on what it was like to tell a new story with iconic characters from Star Warsas they are Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and the Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga. With tours of the Creature Shop, Prop Department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Return of the Jedi shows the facet of filmmaking.

The Adventures of Bertie Gregory

“The Adventures of Bertie Gregory” will show how awesome nature is. (DisneyPlus)

Bertie Gregory 29 years old, he is an explorer of National Geographic and the visible face of a new generation of adventurers and aspirational natural story makers, takes viewers on epic and exciting journeys to the most spectacular and hidden places in the wild world. Using state-of-the-art filming technology, The Adventures of Bertie Gregoryfrom National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary stories of real-life animals and bringing the audience into every minute of the action.

For weeks, the award-winning filmmaker BAFTA dives into the lives of animals to capture untold stories of iconic creatures that live in some of the most inhospitable places on the planet. In this season, Bertie ventures into the icy worlds of antarctica in search of the largest congregation of whales ever filmed and come face to face with buffalo hunting lions in Zambia.

