Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Poster Unites The Guardians Of The Galaxy With Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has change into a well-oiled machine during the last decade and alter of filmmaking, with each single entry in Section Three being a important and field workplace success. This consists of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, which introduced new life into the Chris Hemsworth-led franchise. Waititi can be again for Section 4’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and a brand new fan poster unites the God of Thunder with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor.
There’s understandably a ton of hype round Thor: Love and Thunder, as Marvel followers are desirous to see a post-Oscar Taika Waititi return to the shared universe. Vin Diesel just lately slipped that the Guardians of the Galaxy can be featured within the film, whereas it was beforehand introduced that Natalie Portman was reprising her function as Jane Foster and ultimately reworking into Mighty Thor. A fan poster imagined this stellar solid assembled, and I can not look away. Test it out beneath.
Can this film come out alreadY? As a result of seeing the solid of Thor: Love and Thunder (together with Natalie Portman’s transformation into Mighty Thor) is sufficient to get a any self-respecting Marvel fan excited. However whereas Marvel Cinematic Universe is breaking new floor by giving a hero a fourth solo flick for the primary time, we’ll have to attend a yr and alter earlier than Taika Waititi’s imaginative and prescient for the extremely anticipated film is lastly revealed.
The fan poster proven above involves us from the social media of digital artist Psychboz. They have a transparent curiosity in comedian e-book motion pictures, and infrequently renders fan posters for upcoming tasks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity. This new picture for Thor: Love and Thunder is certainly an thrilling one, and imagines what the film’s solid would possibly seem like assembled into one picture.
Of course, Taika Waititi hasn’t really revealed something about his plans for the fourth Thor film. Except for the announcement of Natalie Portman’s return as Jane/Mighty Thor, the filmmaker has been comparatively mum about Love and Thunder‘s growth and writing course of. However with so many thrilling balls within the air for Waititi’s sophomore entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anticipation ought to solely proceed to construct over the following yr and alter.
On the finish of Avengers: Endgame, Thor departed into house with the Guardians of the Galaxy after naming Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie because the King of New Asgard. Followers had been hoping this was organising one other crossover expertise, with Vin Diesel just lately confirming the Guardians’ involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder. Though how substantial their function can be stays to be seen.
Natalie Portman hasn’t been seen within the MCU since Thor: The Darkish World. Whereas inventory footage included Jane for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Endgame, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder marks her first critical look in years. It is unclear if the character’s most cancers storyline from the comics goes to be tailored for movie, however the upcoming blockbuster will deliver Jane into the superhero motion in a extra important approach.
Thor: Love and Thunder is presently set to hit theaters on February 11th, 2022. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch record to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
