Thor: Love And Thunder Will Include The Guardians Of The Galaxy, According To Vin Diesel

Had Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stayed in its authentic slot, one would think about there was a robust likelihood of Thor collaborating within the film since he was hanging out with them once more. Now with Thor: Love and Thunder popping out and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being delayed, it is smart that some Guardians would seem there as an alternative to be able to tie again to the place we left off with them and Thor in Avengers: Endgame.