Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Reveals When She Expects Filming To Start

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is presently on a stand nonetheless, as units and theaters around the globe had been shut down amid international well being issues. As such, Part 4’s begin was delayed and numerous initiatives have been set again. This contains Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which can see the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster for the primary time since The Darkish World. And now the Oscar profitable actress has revealed when she’s anticipating to movie her return to the MCU.
Natalie Portman co-starred within the first two Thor motion pictures because the title character’s love curiosity Jane Portman. However she was noticeably absent all through Part Three, apart from a short look in Avengers: Endgame‘s Time Heist because of archive footage. Followers have been looking forward to data relating to Love and Thunder‘s filming, as your complete MCU is in a state of flux. Portman just lately revealed when manufacturing will start, saying:
We’re capturing in Australia at first of subsequent 12 months.
Properly, that is thrilling. Whereas manufacturing on Thor: Love and Thunder was delayed as a way to present a secure setting for the solid and crew, there’s a gentle on the finish of the tunnel. As a result of in keeping with Natalie Portman herself, she’ll be returning to the MCU when filming as Jane Foster in early 2021. Deliver on Mighty Thor.
Natalie Portman’s feedback come from a latest Instagram TV video she did with Serena Williams. Whereas chatting about their private {and professional} lives, Williams ultimately turned the dialog to Thor: Love and Thunder, and Portman’s upcoming debut as Mighty Thor. And it seems to be like plans and growth for the fourth Thor film is happening regardless of the solid and crew’s present isolation.
The Thor franchise was given new life because of Taika Waititi’s path in Thor: Ragnarok. Whereas the threequel was noticeably lacking Natalie Portman, it was a heightened and colourful journey by way of area with a give attention to comedy. Now Portman will have the ability to collaborate with Oscar winner Waititi in Love and Thunder, which can have a give attention to romance and see Jane turn into Mighty Thor.
