Thor Love & Thunder: Kat Dennings is not aiming to return

He has not appeared since Thor: The Dark World, but in episode 4 of Scarlet Witch and Vision we saw him again. Darcy Lewis, performed once more by Kat Dennings, a scientist who is already very sure of herself, apparently.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is in the middle of filming, and the appearance of the actress playing her role has helped fans to begin to wonder if we will have her back in the role in the next film of the God of Thunder.

Our partner Jesse Gill from the US version of IGN has asked Kat Dennings that very question during an interview about the latest episode of Scarlet Witch and Vision. Outcome?

According to Dennings, the chances that Darcy will regain her role with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Love and Thunder seem pretty slim.

“Well, nobody has called me, so since they are already in the middle of filming, it probably won’t happen,” Dennings told IGN, adding that “if someone from Marvel called her, I’d say yes.”

Okay, Dennings doesn’t seem to be returning in the next Thor movie, but there will be plenty of other veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Jamie Alexander as Sif.

In addition to Sif, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast will return in the film, directed once again by Taika Waititi. Even Matt Damon will appear again.

Christian Bale switches from DC to Marvel to play Gorr in the film. So you can’t paint the thing better.