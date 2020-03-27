Thor: Ragnarok: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Have Known

Thor: Ragnarok Nearly Did not Function Odin

In Thor: Ragnarok, Anthony Hopkins reprises his function of Odin for what seems to be the ultimate time within the MCU. The Oscar-winning actor was seen within the earlier two Thor films, though there was some extent the place Hopkins wasn’t seeking to play this character once more on this new film. He admitted across the time Thor: The Darkish World was set to return out that he was able to retire the character. The actor even admitted that he “forgot” concerning the film shortly after finishing it, suggesting that he wasn’t too pleased with how the sequel turned out. Reportedly, although, when Hopkins heard the story and heard about Taika Waititi’s involvement, he modified his tune and determined to provide the function one other go. Finally, it is a good factor that Hopkins did too, as a result of Ragnarok was a extra becoming farewell — although Odin’s dying was redone as a result of the earlier dying was deemed too unhappy by take a look at audiences.