Thor: Ragnarok Concept Art Highlights Some Cool Characters You May Have Missed

View this submit on Instagram

Positively one of the vital enjoyable occasions I’ve had main the Vis Dev division at Marvel Studios was engaged on Thor: Ragnarok! We have been requested to design a TON of alien gladiators for the Grandmaster’s Contest of Champions. These have been the permitted design picks by @taikawaititi . I had probably the most superb group of artists that made me so proud to go to each assembly to point out what they got here up with each week. Examine the tags to see who designed that specific character. #thor #thorragnarok #gladiators #contestofchampions #conceptart #characterdesign #illustration #marvel #marvelstudios #chrishemsworth #anotherday #anotherdoug (clarification: 2nd web page designs have been all @kortizart , all different untagged, together with Korg & Meik are accomplished by Tully Summers- he’s not on Instagram) One different word: Thor’s gladiator look was a collaboration between myself & costume designer @mayesrubeo