Thor: The Dark World: Why Fans Have Issues With The Marvel Movie

So far as franchises go, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a monitor file that averages a lot increased than most. That is particularly spectacular for the reason that MCU has produced 23 interwoven motion pictures in a matter of a decade. But when there’s one film of the bunch that will get probably the most detrimental vibrations, it could be 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. The eighth installment into the MCU got here out the identical 12 months as Iron Man 3 – a time when the collection was nonetheless smoothing out the sides.
Thor: Dark World stands because the worst reviewed MCU movie thus far, however at a 66 p.c on Rotten Tomatoes that’s nonetheless not disastrous. CinemaBlend’s personal Eric Eisenberg ranked Thor: The Dark World because the worst MCU film too… yeah even under The Unbelievable Hulk. Let’s speak via why followers have points with Chris Hemsworth’s second solo outing because the God of Thunder.
Thor Is Fairly A lot At His Worst And Most Boring
One central criticism about Thor: The Dark World is how Chris Hemsworth’s MCU character was decreased to being an uninteresting one-dimensional character, with out many qualities to root for. The first Thor film was a profitable adaptation of the Asgardian as a result of it challenged Chris Hemsworth’s character to test his hubris when his father Odin casts him out and strands him on Earth with out his valuable Mjolnir. It is a basic fish-out-of-water storyline that matched nicely with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and her scientist buddies. By the tip, he learns the true that means of being a hero and it is satisfying for audiences to see this. Nevertheless, in Thor: Dark World there’s probably not a narrative arc in any respect.
As Large Freakin Robotic defined in a single column, “issues are extremely static” for the hero all through the film… and nicely that’s boring. Nobody desires to root for a perfect-looking hero, who isn’t coping with a lot battle aside from the villain in entrance of him. Humorous sufficient, Chris Hemsworth has particularly addressed this criticism. In his personal phrases:
The first one is sweet, the second is meh. What masculinity was, the basic archetype — it simply all begins to really feel very acquainted. I used to be so conscious that we have been proper on the sting.’ The place within the first two movies he performed his hero character straight, within the third iteration he injected extra humanity and created a personality more true to his personal spirit.
The criticism has advantage, however hardly appears to matter now that the MCU has since actively labored to enhance on Thor’s arc within the franchise. Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok injected a much-needed omf into the hero’s persona and Avengers: Endgame even took Thor again to a key scene in Dark World and made it not solely matter, however deeply emotional. That mother speak was among the finest moments of Endgame.
Christopher Eccleston’s Malekith Turned Out To Be A Tremendous Lame Villain
There’s an concept on the market that “a film is barely nearly as good as its villain,” and more often than not it tracks for MCU motion pictures. Now generally a narrative can nonetheless handle by breaking this rule gestures to Guardians of the Galaxy, however in keeping with followers Christopher Eccleston’s Malekith is a obtrusive problem in Dark World they can not look previous. When the film got here out IndieWire expressed that Malekith was the most important problem, calling it a “catastrophe.” And Movie Faculty Rejects factors out the film’s waste of the proficient Physician Who actor and the way his strains are decreased to “artificial garble” because of his masks and heavy use of Elvish. Eccleston didn’t take pleasure in taking part in the half both, likening it to “simply gun in your mouth.”
I’d agree right here, Malekith has acquired to be the worst villain to grace the MCU. He’s underutilized and uninteresting. The half was initially alleged to go to Mads Mikkelsen earlier than he later discovered a villain position in Physician Unusual. The major downside right here is far of Malekith’s key moments have been reduce from the ultimate movie. Eccleston stated there have been “varied scenes” about his character that didn’t make the film. Director Alan Taylor has additionally been open about how the theatrical reduce didn’t mirror his plans for the villain by way of Syfy:
I believe it’s at all times the case with these huge motion pictures that that occurs, and it’s painful to me as a result of I completely love, love, love, love loads of the stuff that fell by the wayside. A few of it was Malekith. You noticed much more into the connection between him and Algrim. You noticed much more of what was driving him personally. And as I discussed already there was much more with the youngsters, you noticed them discover these fantastical occasions that have been happening. Yeah, that’s excruciating.
We might by no means discover out if Alan Taylor’s authentic imaginative and prescient for Dark World would have improved on the film as a complete, however it goes to indicate that there appears to be a official motive why this criticism exists.
Thor And Jane’s Romance Received Actual Stiff
One other problem with Thor: The Dark World followers had was the creating relationship between Thor and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Fans have been so uninterested concerning the dynamic so profusely that there actually wasn’t a lot discourse concerning the franchise ignoring Jane when it got here to Thor: Ragnarok’s launch. As ScreenRant’s Jamie Gerber notes, Dark World “did not give Portman sufficient to do,” give her an fascinating place within the MCU and thus wasted her addition to the franchise. One Redditor claimed if Jane Foster and her Earth buddies had been utterly absent from the movie, it could have been infinitely higher.
The romance between Thor and Jane positively fell into changing into a compelled plot gadget that basically was not compelling because of Dark World in my view as nicely. Natalie Portman is clearly unbelievable and I actually wished to love her storyline because the franchise progressed, however the Thor sequel just about kills any spark between them. Fortunately, Taika Waititi is right here to maybe save the day once more with the upcoming fourth Thor film Love and Thunder the place Portman is predicted to return to tackle the Mighty Thor mantle.
It In all probability Would’ve Been Higher If Patty Jenkins Had Directed It
One last gripe with Thor: The Dark World value mentioning are followers’ wistful unhappiness over the film virtually being a Patty Jenkins’ movie. The filmmaker behind the Marvel Lady movies was as soon as on board to direct Dark World, with Portman lovingly behind the choice in help. Nevertheless she left the challenge resulting from “artistic variations” and Alan Taylor took over. Since 2017’s Marvel Lady hit theaters, her expertise with the style particularly with tales that sort out mythology is evident and followers are bummed. To not point out the superior idea she had. Have a look:
I pitched them that I wished to do Romeo and Juliet. I wished Jane to be caught on Earth and Thor to be caught the place he’s. And Thor to be forbidden to return and save Jane as a result of Earth does not matter. After which by coming to avoid wasting her… they find yourself discovering that Malekith is hiding the darkish power within Earth as a result of he is aware of that Odin does not care about Earth, and so he is utilizing Odin’s disinterest in Earth to trick him.
Patty Jenkins would have been an unbelievable alternative and the what-could-have-been angle definitely runs the thoughts wild, however ultimately I believe it was for the higher. The filmmaker ended up making historical past for feminine administrators for Marvel Lady and that issues extra to the business than a Thor sequel. Jenkins additionally has stated she doesn’t suppose she would have been within the operating for the DC film if she ended up doing Thor: The Dark World.
What are your emotions about Thor: The Dark World, all issues thought of? Are you able to see previous these huge points and revel in it? Vote in our ballot under and take a look at the upcoming Marvel slate right here together with Thor: Love and Thunder’s launch on February 11, 2022.
