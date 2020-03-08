Thor’s Natalie Portman And Tessa Thompson Have A Great Text Chain Going About Love And Thunder

Depart a Remark
Black Widow continues to be months away, and we’re already speaking concerning the final entry within the Part four lineup, Thor: Love and Thunder. Now that’s excessive anticipation, to say the least. Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok rapidly grew to become top-tier Marvel when it was launched in 2017 and his coming return to the franchise is a big draw for followers. Oh, and don’t rely Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman out of the hype.
In the course of the pink carpet premiere for Season three of Westworld, Tessa Thompson supplied an replace about Thor: Love and Thunder, together with a cute element about Thompson and Natalie Portman writing a ton of messages forwards and backwards. In her phrases:
Yeah, yeah, I’ve learn the script. I am unable to let you know a lot, plenty of thrilling textual content messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I. We’re gonna have enjoyable, we’re gonna have enjoyable. Taika [Waititi] is writing and directing, some acquainted faces, some new individuals into the combo, Christian Bale is gonna play our villain, which is gonna be implausible. Yeah, it is gonna be good.
That textual content chat has received to be actually juicy! Tessa Thompson needed to stay tight-lipped about her subsequent Marvel challenge, however she spilled just a few issues. The huge reveal from the ET interview was affirmation that Christian Bale is certainly taking part in the villian in Thor: Love and Thunder. Since January the actor has been hooked up to the position, however now it’s official. Let the theorizing proceed.
Followers have guessed a spread of roles for Christian Bale to tackle in Thor: Love and Thunder. A few of the newest embody the previous Batman taking part in the devil-like villain Mephisto or CEO of a highly-polluting power firm, Dario Agger a.ok.a. Minotaur. Bale joins Chris Hemsworth’s return as Thor and Natalie Portman additionally wielding the hammer this time round as The Mighty Thor.
Jane Foster to this point has been often called the girlfriend of Thor within the first two movies and ended up taking a backseat to the story for Thor: Ragnarok. Natalie Portman needs to be excited to redefine her character as a way more badass model. Tessa Thompson’s Valykrie additionally has an thrilling story arc forward of her. When Thompson was requested if she’d stay King of Asgard, right here’s what she stated:
Hell yeah, after all she’s going to. … She’s king. If she will be able to’t discover her queen she’ll simply be king and queen on the identical time.
Sure! In Avengers: Endgame, Thor handed off the title to her as soon as he realized he was not match to rule. As Tessa Thompson teased at San Diego Comedian Con over summer time, Valkyrie will likely be in quest of her queen as the primary order of enterprise. The remark hinted at one among Marvel’s first indicators of LGBTQ illustration – the primary overtly homosexual superhero within the MCU will seem on this fall’s Eternals.
Thor: Love and Thunder will begin manufacturing this August forward of its November 5, 2021 launch.
