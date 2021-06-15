Those 5 BSP MLAs met Akhilesh Yadav, mentioned – We now have made up our thoughts to enroll in SP

Lucknow: 5 MLAs suspended from Bahujan Samaj Celebration in fresh months might sign up for the SP. Those MLAs nowadays met Samajwadi Celebration leader Akhilesh Yadav and indicated they’d sign up for the SP. At the moment, the BSP has 18 MLAs within the 403-member state meeting. Additionally Learn – UP Panchayat By means of Election Outcome 2021: UP Panchayat by-election effects nowadays, June 12 balloting

Sushma Patel, MLA from Mungra Badshahpur in Jaunpur, mentioned, "The approaching meeting elections (UP Meeting Election 2022) had been mentioned in a gathering that lasted for 15-20 mins with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and the assembly used to be excellent." When requested about his subsequent transfer, Patel mentioned, "Individually, I've made up my thoughts to enroll in the Samajwadi Celebration."

When requested why the suspended BSP MLAs determined to fulfill Akhilesh Yadav, Patel mentioned, "We had been suspended in October 2020 throughout the Rajya Sabha elections and we had been obviously advised the BSP flag and Was once advised to not use banners and to not attend any program, celebration assembly. On the time of Rajya Sabha elections, BSP didn't factor any whip, nor had been we excited by pass balloting. We had been suspended with none foundation. We had been suspended as a result of we had long gone to fulfill Akhilesh Yadav. He mentioned, "Now, we need to to find choices. That is why we went to fulfill Akhilesh Yadav. Now we've got not anything to do with BSP.

Aside from Patel, different MLAs who met the SP leader come with Aslam Rainey, Mustafa Siddiqui, Hakimlal Bind and Hargovind Bhargava. Considerably, in October 2020, seven BSP MLAs had been suspended by way of celebration president Mayawati. He used to be accused of opposing the nomination of the celebration's professional candidate Ramji Gautam within the Rajya Sabha elections.

A number of the legislators to be suspended had been Chaudhary Aslam Alir, Hargovind Bhargava, Mohammad Mustafa Siddiqui, Hakimlal Bind, Mohammad Aslam Rainey, Sushma Patel and Vandana Singh.