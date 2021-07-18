Those 7 stations of Delhi Metro may also be closed day after today if wanted, strict vigil will stay

7 stations of Delhi Metro (Delhi Metro stations) However day after today there will likely be strict vigil on Monday and they may be able to be closed if wanted. Delhi Police has written to Delhi Metro to stay additional vigil at seven metro stations and close them down if wanted. All the way through the monsoon consultation, the Delhi Police (farmers’ protest) the siege of the parliament (protest close to Parliament) In view of this, an advisory has been despatched to Delhi Metro on this regard.Additionally Learn – A brand new technique will likely be made to offer a brand new course to the farmers’ motion,…

Delhi Police writes to Delhi Metro to stay additional vigil at seven metro stations & shut them if wanted, in view of farmers’ protest close to Parliament day after today – ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

In keeping with the guidelines, 7 stations of Delhi Metro, Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi Space, Udyog Bhawan will likely be additional vigilant in view of the farmers’ Parliament gherao right through the monsoon consultation and they’ll be closed if wanted. Can cross Additionally Learn – Monsoon Consultation of Parliament to be held from July 19 to August 13: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In view of the Parliament gherao by means of the farmers right through the Monsoon Consultation, Delhi Police has taken additional vigil at 7 Metro Stations (Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi Space, Udyog Bhawan) of Delhi Metro and they’re to be stored on alert if required. Wrote letter to near.