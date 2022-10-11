Those affected by the landslide in Venezuela were left between the anguish of losing everything and the promises of the regime

More than 10,000 families were affected by the landslide in Las Tejerías, Venezuela

Residents and business owners in The Tejeríasin the central area of Venezuelahad time this Monday to better assess the damage caused by the landslide that claimed 36 lives and left hundreds of locals ruined and homeless, with little hope of improvements promised by the regime.

This Monday there was more deployment of machinery, as well as security officials, who promoted the cleaning work, while the number of neighbors who organized themselves to remove debris also grew.

The houses were left under the mud or flooded REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

The note of the day was marked by the dictator’s visit Nicholas Madurowho toured some muddy areas and said that this small city in the state Aragua “will rise like the Phoenix.”

“Tejerías will be reborn and we, with our hands, will rebuild Tejerías, rest assured,” said the president in front of a crowd of people who gathered to listen to him.

The dictator Nicolás Maduro visited the affected area REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

According to the dictator’s accounts, almost 400 homes totally lost and another 400 more with partial damage, but it is estimated that there are more in surrounding areas.

TOTAL LOSS

Carlos Méndez, an accountant who inherited a family business, told EFE that by the time of the landslide, Saturday night, he was in Caracas and it was not until four in the morning on Sunday that he was able to contact his relatives, who were all unharmed.

The rescuers protected themselves with mud from a swarm of bees that tried to attack them REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

The business premises did not suffer the same fate, as the water entered and He took computers, monitors, photocopiers, among other work equipment.

“Total loss, everything was lost, the water came in and it was like a cyclone and it destroyed everything we had here,” he said.

There are houses and commercial premises completely destroyed REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Méndez is grateful to still have the structure of the business, but regrets that other residents of Las Tejerías have lost everything, including family members.

A few meters below, from a balcony and through a megaphone, the dictator Maduro promised the inhabitants of Las Tejerías: “Rest assured, all the neighbors that we are going to recover every last business and every last house.”

Carlos sees the promise with both optimism and measure.

DAMAGE CONTROL

In the hardware store of Cristian Pereira, 39, the water that overflowed from a creek flooded his business, although there was no total loss. Together with your employees They worked this Monday to remove the earth that remained after the landslide.

This Monday the cleaning tasks continued REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

“It was rain in one fell swoop, it had been raining for a while and in a matter of minutes, at six in the afternoon, water, water, landslide and swamp,” he explained to EFE.

Pereira said that the force of the water opened holes in several walls of the business and also from a nearby bakery.

Like Carlos, he is grateful that his relatives, friends and acquaintances have not disappeared or died, but, he insists, there are “many people” who have not been found so far, more than the 60 reported by Maduro.

UNLOCATED

But, although the promises to recover the material were present, there is still no consolation for those who continue to search for their missing relatives.

The rescue forces continue the search for the missing REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Yomaira Lugo, 39, was told today that her uncle, whom she has not heard from since Saturday, was taken to Maracay, the capital of Aragua, to be treated at a hospital. However, her sister-in-law traveled there and did not find him.

“My sister-in-law went there to see if she could get it, they went to the hospital and it’s not on the list, nor anywhere“, said to EFE.

So far, the Venezuelan authorities have reported 36 deaths and “more than 60 missing” in this town where three shelters have been set up and more than 1,200 officials to serve the residents of the 23 affected sectorsin which more than 10,000 families live who today expect support and solutions.

(With information from EFE)

