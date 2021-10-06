Those are critical allegations towards suspended DIG Raunak Ali Hazarika, who used to be arrested in Assam the day prior to this

Guwahati: Assam’s suspended Deputy Inspector Basic of Police (DIG) Raunak Ali Hazarika used to be arrested on Tuesday for having disproportionate belongings case. It’s been informed that extra belongings of IPS Raunak Ali Hazarika were discovered to be 164.80 %. Good enough proof together with foreign currency echange has been deposited from his place of abode. He used to be suspended in July this 12 months for allegedly going in a foreign country a number of instances since 2011 with out the vital permission of the House Division.Additionally Learn – 3 districts and two police station spaces of Arunachal Pradesh declared ‘disturbed’ underneath AFSPA, border with this state

Motion used to be taken after a press liberate via the Assam Police claimed that the Leader Minister's Particular Vigilance Cellular discovered Hazarika's belongings mismatched together with his legit assets of source of revenue. Consistent with the discharge, investigation used to be initiated after a case used to be registered towards him and it used to be discovered that Hazarika gathered movable and immovable belongings disproportionate to his source of revenue between 1992 and 2021.

The Assam Police’s press word stated, “His disproportionate belongings were discovered to be 164.80 %. Good enough proof together with foreign currency echange has been deposited from his place of abode. Assam Police claimed that the Deputy Inspector Basic of Police (DIG) has up to now spent Rs 1,74,12,974 at the schooling of his two kids.

Consistent with the discharge, “World trip historical past of Raunak Ali Hazarika presentations that he has left the rustic and traveled in a foreign country 9 instances with out the permission of the competent authority.” DIG’s wage account is in State Financial institution of India, aside from which his members of the family have accounts in Axis Financial institution, Sure Financial institution and so forth. Between 2019 and 2021, a big amount of money has been present in those accounts.

The Indian Police Provider (IPS) officer used to be suspended in July this 12 months for allegedly going in a foreign country a number of instances since 2011 with out vital permission from the House Division. Hazarika set to work within the Assam Police Provider (APS) in 1992 and used to be later promoted to the IPS cadre.