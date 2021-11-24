Those are the brand new posters of The Matrix Resurrections devoted to the primary characters: “Go back to the supply”

The film The Matrix Resurrections revealed a couple of hours in the past a new global poster appearing Neo and Trinity, performed through Keanu Reeves and Anne Moss, respectively. Alternatively, in a while after the legit Twitter account revealed a hilo with a chain of posters devoted to an important characters. You’ll within the gallery that we percentage underneath:

The brand new posters percentage the straightforward and blank design of its predecessor. Come with the expression “Re-enter” or “Come again in“and that during Spain has been translated as”Go back to the Supply“, one thing that refers to what we noticed within the unique movies. The protagonists controlled to” get out “of the Matrix and make inroads” in “the usage of complex machines. On this film, Thomas Anderson must re-pose the query that Morpheus posed to him within the 1999 Matrix: blue or crimson tablet?

Refering to legit synopsis: “In an international of 2 realities, on a regular basis existence and what lies at the back of it, Thomas Anderson could have to make a choice to apply the white rabbit as soon as once more. The selection, although it’s an phantasm, remains to be the one manner to go into or go out the Matrix, which is more potent, more secure and extra bad than ever.“.

In any case, co-writer David Mitchell has lately stated that this film is “an overly gorgeous and extraordinary introduction. “ So what “It isn’t simply some other sequel.” The movie will hit theaters in Spain and HBO Max on December 22, 2021, then we’re going to know if Mitchell used to be proper.