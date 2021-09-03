Those are the FIFA 22 ICONS: confirmations and leaks

ICONS are in point of fact cool playing cards within the early levels of every version of FIFA, and that is no other in FIFA 22. EA’s football simulator can have a brand new version in a while, and plenty of gamers need to know what’s new on this regard.

There are already a excellent handful of gamers short of to understand what the developer has ready for this version, and along with some confirmations we even have a excellent handful of leaks of what’s going to come to the sport.

All FIFA 22 ICONS

Showed



That is the brand new ICONS collection

Nowadays, there’s a showed collection of ICONS, referred to as “FUT HEROES”. The subsequent gamers:

Mario Gómez (Bundesliga).

Tim Cahill (Premier League).

Jorge Campos (Liga BBVA MX).

Diego Milito (Collection A).

Fernando Morientes (LaLiga Santander).

Sami Al-Jaber (MBS Professional League).

Robbie Kane (Premier League).

Abedi Pelé (Flip 1 Uber Eats).

Clint Dempsey (MLS).

Lars Ricken (Bundesliga).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Premier League).

Antoni Di Natale (Serie A).

Ivan Córdoba (Serie A).

Freddie Ljunberg (Premier League).

Jürgen Kohler (Bundesliga).

Jerzy Dudek (Premier League).

Aleksandr Mostovoi (LaLiga).

Joe Cole (Premier League).

David Ginola (Ligue 1).

Filtered

The well known leaker KingLangpard has additionally published a excellent handful of alleged leaked icons: