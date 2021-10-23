Those are the most efficient seeds of Minecraft patch 1.17.1

Although Minecraft is a name whose worlds are generated procedurally, we will experience the similar map as different gamers throughout the seeds. On this article we now have compiled the most efficient seeds of the patch Minecraft 1.17.1, so you have got actually attention-grabbing in-game stories.

Now we have compiled a bit of of the whole lot: from maps the place you’ll have benefits from the starting to curiosities (like every biomes amassed in a moderately small area). All of the seeds that you’re going to to find on this article had been checked within the Java model of the sport.

Minecraft patch 1.17.1 very best seeds

Two peoples in combination

That is an extremely helpful seed if you wish to get off to a excellent get started, since there are two villages in combination, which provides you with an enormous quantity of assets in the beginning.





The seed is 8638613833825887773.

The nice conflict

Do you wish to have an actual problem? Smartly get able, as a result of this seed is VERY difficult. You’ll seem in a the town SURROUNDED through towers of raiders, and you’ll sweat so much so to protect the villagers from the consistent assaults.

The seed is 879362678437589282.

The mysterious mansion subsequent to the village

Once you get started, you’ll be in a the town subsequent to a mysterious mansion. The mansion is stuffed with enemies and hidden treasures, however it will be excellent to equip your self with appropriate apparatus prior to environment off to your journey.





The seed is 2347537428693755597.

The jungle temple

We face one of the crucial rarest buildings to search out in all of Minecraft, and with this seed you’ll seem proper subsequent to 1. There are many hidden traps, so move forward moderately.





The seed is 2027137130838960293.

The sunken temple

The closing seed on this article is from a water temple. What’s actually attention-grabbing about all that is that, along with the temple, you’ll seem in a the town the place you’ll get a excellent handful of helpful gadgets on your journey.

It isn’t the one attention-grabbing factor, and it’s that along with all this there’s an ice biome within sight that may be attention-grabbing and biomes with a large number of picket in the event you advance somewhat.

The seed is 1276159713567299839.