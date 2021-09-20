Those are the spectacular covers of the brand new Cowboy Bebop comics for Netflix

Titan Comics has featured six variant covers for the primary problem of his comedian e-book sequence Cowboy Bebop, which is according to Netflix’s new live-action adaptation of the enduring anime.

The following miniseries, written through Dan Watters and with artwork through Lamar Mathurin, goals to make bigger the Cowboy Bebop universe with an unique tale set on this planet of the Netflix sequence. The primary quantity will hit cabinets on December 8, 2021, and there are six other covers to choose between. Check out our presentation of slides under and let us know which one you could make a selection:

Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau is the artist in the back of the principle quilt of Cowboy Bebop # 1 from Titan Comics, because of this their quilt for the problem may be to be had in black and white. The remainder of the covers characteristic other takes and quite a lot of kinds They’ve been drawn through numerous artists, together with Claudia Ianniciello, Afu Chan, and Yishan Li.

The Cowboy Bebop comedian sequence will shipping readers to the long run with a tale set within the 12 months 2171, the place a bunch of bounty hunters from the Bebop spaceship is being chased through a former gang member who’s protecting a vest that provides the wearer “limitless good fortune”, so the Bebop team will wish to have greater than good fortune on their aspect.

The four-issue sequence is according to the Netflix live-action Cowboy Bebop sequence, which It’ll premiere at the streaming platform on November 19 2021. The sequence seems to be faithfully recreating the glance of the preferred anime, with an all-star forged that includes John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniela Pinada, amongst others.

The comedian is a part of a bigger push for Cowboy Bebop, and the live-action adaptation will even obtain a supporting prequel novel written through Sean Cummings, in addition to a Professional significant other e-book for the Netflix sequence appearing thought artwork and behind-the-scenes pictures. This one additionally has a prologue through showrunner André Nemec.

The prequel novel, titled Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Tale: Purple Planet Requiem, can be launched only some days after the sequence premiere, on November 23, and the significant other e-book can be launched on January 11, 2022. Returning to the comedian sequence, we remind you that this can be launched on December 8, however it’ll even have a version in TPB layout that can arrive in Might 2022.