Putin forces protesters against the war in Ukraine to join the Russian army (Twitter/@nexta_tv)

After the announcement of Vladimir Putin about what Russia will summon hundreds of thousands of reservists to try to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Donbas, massive protests were registered throughout the country that ended with at least 1,300 detainees.

Now him Kremlin seeks to punish those protesters and began sending some of them convocation papers to join the army.

Those arrested for protesting against the mobilization announced by Vladimir Putin will be forced to join the Russian army (Twitter/@nexta_tv)

According to ONG OVDwhich he encrypted in 1,453 the number of detainees, some of them had their phones taken away. “There are isolated cases of preventive arrests through the facial recognition system in the subway. Information was received from four police departments that detainees were served with a summons to the military registration and enlistment office. At the Falcon Mountain Police Department, one of the detainees was threatened with a criminal case and a sentence of ten years for refusing to receive a summons.”

The NGO OVD put the number of detainees at 1,453 during the protests this Wednesday (Twitter/@nexta_tv)

Along the same lines, the media reported Nexta: “People detained at anti-war rallies in Russia receive call-up papers. Some are dropped off at police departments to be taken directly to the military police station. in the morning”.

One of the detainees was threatened with a criminal case and a ten-year sentence for refusing (Twitter/@nexta_tv)

The human rights organization reports detainees in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Perm, Ufa, Krasnoyarsk, Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Yakutsk, Ulaan-Ude, Archangelsk, Korolev, Voronezh, Zheleznogorsk, Izhevsk, Tomsk, Salavat, Tyumen , Volgograd, Petrozavodsk, Samara, Surgut, Smolensk, Belgorod and other cities.

The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office warned that organization and participation in illegal actions will be punished with up to 15 years in prison.

Also will be punished administratively or criminally Disseminate calls to participate in illegal actions or perform other illegal acts on social networks.

Calling minors to participate in illegal acts will also be punished.

In the capital there were at least 409 arrested and in Saint Petersburg at least 444, according to the same source.

Protests were registered in almost 30 Russian cities after Putin’s announcements

In the center of Moscow, where there were hundreds of protesters on Arbat Street, The arrests by the riot police began as soon as the protest startedas verified by the agency EFE.

Those gathered shouted “no to war” to applause and “Putin to the trench.”

A demonstrator with a protest sign was immediately arrested by the agents and taken away.

Others chanted “the police are the shame of Russia.”

“Why are you doing this if tomorrow you are going to be sent to the war in Ukraine?” Some addressed the agents.

“Die for what, to saint of what?”, they added.

In the center of Moscow, the arrests by the riot police began as soon as the protest started

Among the chants you could also hear “life for our children”, in reference to the statements of the head of the Defense Committee of the Duma or Chamber of Deputies, Andrew Kartapolovthat the first mobilized will be reserve NCOs under 35 years of age and officers under 45 years of age.

Citizens tried to create human chains to avoid arrestswhile the police created cordons to prevent the passage of the protesters, who intend to go down Arbat Street until they reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shortly after, law enforcement began to clear the area and push protesters towards the beginning of the pedestrian street.

(With information from EFE)

