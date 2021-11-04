Those new and helpful purposes of WhatsApp have in all probability long past ignored and make it appear extra like Telegram

WhatsApp has launched a couple of new options in contemporary months, and in case you are a Telegram person you may have most definitely spotted that they appear alike beautiful to purposes which were within the exchange messenger for years.

That is, after all, excellent information for WhatsApp customers who get extra worth within the utility, however in recent times there are such a large amount of that in all probability a few of these information have long past ignored and also you didn’t know that it’s essential to do these items from the WhatsApp app, each cellular and desktop:

WHATSAPP Pointers and Tips to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM AND MAINTAIN YOUR PRIVACY

Photograph editor on desktop





Should you use the WhatsApp utility at the desktop, both from the internet, Home windows or macOS, now you’ll be able to edit your photographs sooner than sending them with quite a lot of equipment. The editor opens routinely while you add a photograph from disk on your PC.

You’ve the way to crop, rotate, upload textual content with other colours, 5 other fonts, alignment choices and come to a decision if you wish to have the textual content to have a background or now not. Too you’ll be able to upload emojis or stickers to the picture.

Use the desktop app with out retaining the cellular on





WhatsApp started checking out the multi-device mode final September, and what this implies is that we will be able to now not must rely on all the time having the cellular on and attached to the Web with the intention to use the WhatsApp desktop programs as sooner than.

The characteristic is in beta, however you do not wish to have the WhatsApp beta to check it, simply sign up for the check. This can be very easy, you simply have to choose Surroundings and settle for while you see a pop-up message providing to take a look at the brand new improvements becoming a member of the beta model of quite a lot of gadgets.

Now while you pair your system (as much as a restrict of four), it would possibly not be essential to your major cellular to be grew to become on and attached.

Velocity ​​up voice memos





Some months in the past WhatsApp started so as to add the way to build up the playback pace of the audios. It was once one thing that got here to Android first, however has already unfold to iOS and the desktop. It’s simple to head ignored if you don’t understand that now the audio participant has a host on the finish.

Should you contact that quantity, you’ll be able to alternate from 1 (standard pace) to one.5x and as much as 2x (two times as speedy). This seems in all variations of WhatsApp and is one thing that may prevent a large number of time being attentive to audios of the ones contacts who ship a complete podcast now and again.

Encrypt the backups of the chats that you just save within the cloud





For a couple of days, WhatsApp gives the non-compulsory characteristic of encrypting the backup copies we make of our chats, this is, the ones which are saved in cloud products and services corresponding to Google Power or iCloud.

Through default it’s not energetic, with the intention to upload this additional safety layer you simply have to visit Surroundings of the appliance. To make a choice Chats and faucet on Backup reproduction. If it has already been activated for you, you will have to see an way to come to a decision if you wish to have them to be end-to-end encrypted, if it’s not to be had, you are going to see a caution mentioning that your backups don’t seem to be encrypted for now.