Those responsible for Call of Duty admit that Warzone is losing players due to the size it occupies

The storage space required by Activision’s battle royale has been growing over the years.

Con Call of Duty: Warzone, en Activision they have a solid game as a service that continues to bring them multiple benefits month after month. For this reason, those responsible do not stop adding new content through updates, which is positive for the players but also negative in a specific aspect.

We refer to storage space that requires the battle royale free to play, increasingly extensive as the months go by. Going into concrete data, you need 175 GB of hard drive space to install Warzone on PC, and almost 100 GB on the PlayStation and Xbox versions. If we add Modern Warfare to the package, this amounts to 250 GB on PC and 150 GB on consoles.

This has caused frustration among players since they received the first updates with sizes exceeding tens of gigabytes, which has caused Warzone lose players due to space required. It is something that we could expect, but it has been directly confirmed by those responsible in an interview with the streamer TeeP collected by ArsTechnica.

Nothing but Warzone will fit on a standard PS4Josh Bridge“Every time we do it (release new updates), we lose players,” he says. Josh Bridge, part of the Warzone operations staff. “You uninstall it because nothing but Warzone will fit on a standard PS4.” Bridge has referred to installation sizes as “crazy” and has commented that they are aware of the problem, so they will try to improve the optimization of the files.

Meanwhile, the game continues to receive news, and even Activision has already confirmed that they are working on a version of Warzone for mobile phones that will end up carrying a triple a experience to iOS and Android devices. With no confirmed date on the horizon, until then we can take advantage of the two free weeks of Call of Duty: Vanguard that will allow us to access the online multiplayer of the latest installment of the franchise at no additional cost.

