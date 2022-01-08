Those that stopped PM Modi’s convoy had been fined handiest Rs 200, the High Minister was once now not even discussed within the FIR.

PM Modi Safety Breach: A wonderful of handiest Rs 200 has been imposed on those that forestall the High Minister’s convoy in Punjab’s Ferozepur. In line with the document revealed in Dainik Bhaskar, segment 283 of IPC has been imposed within the case registered through the Punjab Police at Kulgarhi police station. Underneath this segment, bail is constructed from the police station itself and the wonderful quantity is Rs 200. Whilst there’s a large number of rhetoric amongst political events referring to this topic, the minor motion through the Punjab Police has come below query.Additionally Learn – PM Safety Breach: Akal Takht condemned the lapse in PM’s safety, said- Sikhs will have to now not be maligned

The FIR registered through the Punjab Police does now not identify any accused, now not even bringing up the preventing of the High Minister's convoy. The BJP alleges that the Punjab Police registered an FIR after 18 hours of the incident when the topic began going to the Very best Courtroom. BJP leaders say that the police of Punjab additionally reached the spot past due, alleging that the PM's convoy was once caught at the flyover at one o'clock within the afternoon, whilst the police reached there between two and a part to 3. No longer handiest this, the case was once additionally registered day after today after the incident at 7.40 pm.

An FIR in this topic has been registered at the observation of an Inspector of Punjab Police, the Inspector advised in his observation that after he was once doing accountability close to Krishi Bhawan, it was once reported that some unknown other people have staged a sit-in at the bridge, because of which the street has been blocked. He additionally advised in his observation that he had reached the spot round 3 o'clock.