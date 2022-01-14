Those were probably the most downloaded PS5, PS4 and PSVR video games on PlayStation Community all over 2021

Sony has revealed a brand new access at the Legitimate PlayStation Weblog the place it highlights Probably the most downloaded video games of 2021 on PlayStation Community on PS5, PS4 and PS VR. The charts are cut up between US/Canada downloads and Europe downloads.
Listed below are the lists with the best-selling video games:
Maximum Downloaded PS5 Video games on PS Community in 2021
|Europe
|United States/Canada
|1
|FIFA 22
|NBA 2K22
|2
|Name of Accountability: Forefront
|Name of Accountability: Forefront
|3
|FIFA 21
|Surprise’s Spider-Guy: Miles Morales
|4
|Surprise’s Spider-Guy: Miles Morales
|Madden NFL 22
|5
|Battlefield 2042
|Battlefield 2042
|6
|Amongst Us
|Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size
|7
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Name of Accountability: Black Ops Chilly struggle
|8
|A long way Cry 6
|MLB The Display 21
|9
|It Takes Two
|Resident Evil Village
|10
|Murderer’s Creed Valhalla
|A long way Cry 6
|11
|F1 2021
|Murderer’s Creed Valhalla
|12
|Resident Evil Village
|FIFA 22
|
13
|NBA 2K22
|Amongst Us
|14
|Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size
|Ethical Kombat 11
|15
|Name of Accountability: Black Ops Chilly Warfare
|NBA 2K21 Subsequent Technology
|16
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|It Takes Two
|17
|Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version
|FIFA 21
|18
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|Deathloop
|19
|Deathloop
|Returnal
|20
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Maximum Downloaded PS4 Video games on PS Community in 2021
|Europe
|United States/Canada
|1
|FIFA 22
|Grand Robbery Auto V
|2
|Grand Robbery Auto V
|Name of Accountability: Black Ops Chilly Warfare
|3
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|4
|FIFA 21
|NBA 2K22
|5
|Name of Accountability: Black Ops Chilly Warfare
|Name of Accountability: Forefront
|6
|The Team 2
|Madden NFL 22
|7
|Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2
|NBA 2K21
|8
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Sport of the 12 months Version
|Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2
|9
|Name of Accountability: Forefront
|MLB The Display 21
|10
|The Woodland
|Mortal Kombat 11
|11
|Fall Guys: Final Knockout
|Name of Accountability: Trendy Struggle
|12
|Gran Turismo Game
|Surprise’s Spider-Guy: Miles Morales
|13
|ARK: Survival Advanced
|FIFA 22
|14
|Want for Velocity Warmth
|The Woodland
|15
|NBA 2K21
|Want for Velocity Warmth
|16
|Gang Beasts
|UFC 4
|17
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|ARK: Survival Advanced
|18
|eFootball PES 2021 Season Replace
|Gang Beasts
|19
|Amongst Us
|Rust Console Version
|20
|Murderer’s Creed Valhalla
|Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
Maximum downloaded PS VR video games on PS Community in 2021
|Europe
|United States/Canada
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Activity Simulator
|Activity Simulator
|3
|tremendous sizzling VR
|tremendous sizzling VR
|4
|Creed: Upward thrust to Glory
|Gorn
|5
|Swordsman VR
|Swordsman VR
|6
|The Strolling Lifeless: Saints & Sinners
|Creed Upward thrust to Glory
|7
|Gorn
|Vader Immortal: A Famous person Wars VR Sequence
|8
|Rick and Morty: Digital Rick-Ality
|The Strolling Lifeless: Saints & Sinners
|9
|Vader Immortal: A Famous person Wars VR Sequence
|Rick and Morty: Digital Rick-Ality
|10
|Astro Bot Rescue Project
|The Strolling Lifeless Onslaught
Maximum downloaded unfastened to play video games on PS Community (PS5+PS4)
|Europe
|United States/Canada
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Rocket League
|Name of Accountability: Warzone
|3
|Name of Accountability: Warzone
|Rocket League
|4
|eFootball 2022
|Splitgate
|5
|Genshin Affect
|Apex Legends
|6
|Apex Legends
|Genshin Affect
|7
|eFootball PES 2021 Lite
|Future 2
|8
|Brawlhalla
|Rec Room
|9
|Future 2
|Brawlhalla
|10
|Splitgate
|Rogue Corporate
Sony has no longer incorporated any more information or gross sales figures.
We’ve got additionally just lately realized which might be probably the most desired Steam video games in 2022.