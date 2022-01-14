Those were probably the most downloaded PS5, PS4 and PSVR video games on PlayStation Community all over 2021

Sony has revealed a brand new access at the Legitimate PlayStation Weblog the place it highlights Probably the most downloaded video games of 2021 on PlayStation Community on PS5, PS4 and PS VR. The charts are cut up between US/Canada downloads and Europe downloads.

Listed below are the lists with the best-selling video games:

Maximum Downloaded PS5 Video games on PS Community in 2021

Europe United States/Canada 1 FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 2 Name of Accountability: Forefront Name of Accountability: Forefront 3 FIFA 21 Surprise’s Spider-Guy: Miles Morales 4 Surprise’s Spider-Guy: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 5 Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 6 Amongst Us Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size 7 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Name of Accountability: Black Ops Chilly struggle 8 A long way Cry 6 MLB The Display 21 9 It Takes Two Resident Evil Village 10 Murderer’s Creed Valhalla A long way Cry 6 11 F1 2021 Murderer’s Creed Valhalla 12 Resident Evil Village FIFA 22 13 NBA 2K22 Amongst Us 14 Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Size Ethical Kombat 11 15 Name of Accountability: Black Ops Chilly Warfare NBA 2K21 Subsequent Technology 16 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two 17 Grand Robbery Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Version FIFA 21 18 Diablo II: Resurrected Deathloop 19 Deathloop Returnal 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Maximum Downloaded PS4 Video games on PS Community in 2021

Europe United States/Canada 1 FIFA 22 Grand Robbery Auto V 2 Grand Robbery Auto V Name of Accountability: Black Ops Chilly Warfare 3 Minecraft Minecraft 4 FIFA 21 NBA 2K22 5 Name of Accountability: Black Ops Chilly Warfare Name of Accountability: Forefront 6 The Team 2 Madden NFL 22 7 Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2 NBA 2K21 8 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Sport of the 12 months Version Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2 9 Name of Accountability: Forefront MLB The Display 21 10 The Woodland Mortal Kombat 11 11 Fall Guys: Final Knockout Name of Accountability: Trendy Struggle 12 Gran Turismo Game Surprise’s Spider-Guy: Miles Morales 13 ARK: Survival Advanced FIFA 22 14 Want for Velocity Warmth The Woodland 15 NBA 2K21 Want for Velocity Warmth 16 Gang Beasts UFC 4 17 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege ARK: Survival Advanced 18 eFootball PES 2021 Season Replace Gang Beasts 19 Amongst Us Rust Console Version 20 Murderer’s Creed Valhalla Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Maximum downloaded PS VR video games on PS Community in 2021

Europe United States/Canada 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Activity Simulator Activity Simulator 3 tremendous sizzling VR tremendous sizzling VR 4 Creed: Upward thrust to Glory Gorn 5 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 6 The Strolling Lifeless: Saints & Sinners Creed Upward thrust to Glory 7 Gorn Vader Immortal: A Famous person Wars VR Sequence 8 Rick and Morty: Digital Rick-Ality The Strolling Lifeless: Saints & Sinners 9 Vader Immortal: A Famous person Wars VR Sequence Rick and Morty: Digital Rick-Ality 10 Astro Bot Rescue Project The Strolling Lifeless Onslaught

Maximum downloaded unfastened to play video games on PS Community (PS5+PS4)

Europe United States/Canada 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Rocket League Name of Accountability: Warzone 3 Name of Accountability: Warzone Rocket League 4 eFootball 2022 Splitgate 5 Genshin Affect Apex Legends 6 Apex Legends Genshin Affect 7 eFootball PES 2021 Lite Future 2 8 Brawlhalla Rec Room 9 Future 2 Brawlhalla 10 Splitgate Rogue Corporate

Sony has no longer incorporated any more information or gross sales figures.

