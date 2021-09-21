“Those who are starving are Chivas”: Jorge Pietrasanta ranted Guadalajara and Vucetich

Jorge Pietrasanta was tough against the decisions made within the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara. (Photo: Instagram @ jorgepietrasanta_)

Jorge Pietrasanta is one of the most recalcitrant fans of the Chivas de Guadalajara, the journalist analyzed the departure of Víctor Manuel Vucetich and the entire process lived in the sacred flock.

Today Guadalajara gave the news that it fired the King Midas, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, from the rojiblancas ranks, despite winning yesterday on date 9 of Mexican football and currently occupying position number 7 of the Grita México opening 2021, with which It was perfectly enough for him to indirectly qualify for the Mexican soccer league and to be able to compete to return to the quarterfinals of the Mexican tournament.

Championship in which he arrived Vuce to the bench chivista and that in the end they reached the semifinals, being eliminated by the champion of that contest, the Club León and beating their biggest rival, the Águilas del América, in the quarterfinals.

Victor Manuel Vucetich was fired from the Guadalajara team a week after facing the classic of classics against America. Photo: (Mario Guzmán / EFE)



The Chivas made the decision today through a statement on their official website to terminate the employment relationship with Víctor Manuel and his entire coaching staff, thanking them for everything delivered to the institution:

“We appreciate the professionalism they showed during the 13 months they were at the helm of our team, time in which they helped us return to the final phase after a period of absence,” the statement read.

The news was received in a great way by several fans who saw a considerable lack of play in the scheme of the Guadalajara team, but was a source of annoyance for another very large sector, who see in Chivas a lack of continuity in the Vergara project since Amaury’s father, Jorge, was in charge of the institution since 2002.

One of them was Jorge Pietrasanta, the famous journalist, who is one of the biggest fans of the pearl club from Guadalajara. Commented that for quite some time they were looking for an excuse to be able to run to the coach, since from the high command, They did not like the game performance that the team carried.

Amaury Vergara was left with the presidency of the Chivas team when his father fell ill and unfortunately passed away. (Photo: Instagram / amaury_verga)

The journalist was very harsh with the decision made from the position of Amaury vergara and criticized that it was not the best decision, since the King midas has shown great results on almost every team he’s been on and that rather, from within, they are the ones with the problem: “King Midas, what he touches makes gold, but the ones who are starving are the Chivas, everything they touch they do (fecal matter emoji)”.

For his part, he commented on the program Sportcenter from ESPN that Vucetich was “made a bed” since the board of directors including the sports director Ricardo Peláez The coach no longer convinced them because of his way of playing:

The chronicler is one of the most recalcitrant fans of the Chivas de Guadalajara. (Photo: Instagram / @ jorgepietrasanta_)

They were looking for a pretext to run it, the statements make me laugh, these tweets like Amaury’s, may you do well, I love you, but get flying and kick your butt. All of this is laughable because it no longer suited them, they no longer liked it (the operation with Vucetich).

Finally, the narrator also published on his social networks that the decision seemed hasty, where he mentioned a message from a few days ago with a foul word and an emoji of a confused person: “Chivas, a favor… don’t suck !! ! ”. With this, once again showed his disagreement with the decision of the rojiblanca board of directors

