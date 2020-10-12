Those who break environmental rules in Delhi will not be deployed, marshals will be deployed

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that the government will soon deploy environment marshals to prevent violations of anti-pollution rules, including burning of garbage. Rai said that the common people, private and government agencies who have started construction work will have to take adequate measures to prevent dust pollution, otherwise strict action will be taken against them. The minister said that the government has started “micro-monitoring” of all the 13 pollution hotspots in the city (where the highest pollution occurs) and environmental marshals will be deployed soon to prevent violations of the rules. Also Read – Devotees will be able to visit Mata Vaishno Devi again, Delhi-Katra Vande India train service will start from October 15

Rai said that all construction and demolition sites, irrespective of their size, would inevitably have to take five measures, including covering the area with a 10 meter high tin shed and construction material and debris from the demolition with a "green shed net" , Covering the vehicle carrying construction material and spraying water.

The minister said that the government is taking action against construction and demolition sites of more than 20,000 square meters which break the dust control rules. Rai said, "I have found during inspection that even small sites are grossly violating the dust control rules." On Sunday, Rai ordered a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not taking dust control measures at the construction site near Vikas Sadan.

Rai said that the government has started “micro-monitoring” of Delhi’s 13 pollution hotspots on Monday. These hotspots are Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase-2, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Mayapuri. The Minister informed that nine Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations have been appointed as Nodal Officers to monitor the hotspots.