Those who used to humiliate the workers earlier, are now calling themselves back with folded hands: PM Modi

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that when workers working in other states returned to their villages in the Corona transition period, then those states who once used to "humiliate" them, came to know their importance. . The Prime Minister did not name any particular state during his remarks.

Industrial activities in many major cities including Delhi and Mumbai came to a standstill during the lockdown implemented by the central government to prevent the spread of Corona virus infection and due to this migrant workers started migrating to their villages.

He said this through video conference after laying the foundation stone for projects related to light houses under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) in six cities across six states.

Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators -India (ASHA-India) program is being run in the country to promote research and startups in modern housing technology: PM Narendra Modi at the launch of Light House Projects across six states pic.twitter.com/8fCZHZCpNF – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Describing the “Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme” which provides housing facilities to migrant workers and the urban poor on a low budget, the Prime Minister said that its goal was to take “a big step” during the Corona crisis period. Providing residential facilities for workers moving from state or village to cities.

He said, “Before Corona, we had seen that in some places,” chanting “was spoken to people from other states. He was humiliated. But at the time of Corona, when all the laborers returned to their villages, the rest came to know how difficult it is to live without them. How difficult it is to run a business. How difficult it is to run an industry. “

He said that by “folding hands and feet”, the workers were called back. He said, “Those who did not accept the power and respect of the workers, Corona forced them to accept them.”

The Prime Minister said that in cities, laborers were not available even at reasonable rent and they had to live in small rooms where there are many problems like water, electricity and toilets to dirt.

He said, “Work in the service of the nation, live life with dignity, it is also the responsibility of all the countrymen. With this thinking, the government is emphasizing to build houses with fair rent along with industries and other investors. It is also an attempt to have the residence in the same area where they work. “