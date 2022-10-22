Thousands of Britons gathered in London to call for the UK to rejoin the European Union

This Saturday, multiple marches took place in London where people called for the end of Brexit and the reincorporation of the United Kingdom into the European Union (Twitter: @JDJUK)

in the middle of a fragile political situationthis Saturday the streets of London They were stained blue and yellow. Thousands of people demonstrated peacefully to ask for the rejoining the United Kingdom into the European Union.

The country is not part of the bloc since January 31, 2020when the measure that was approved after a referendum that was held among the population and where they voted in favor of leaving finally came into effect.

Thousands of people called for an end to Brexit (Twitter: @grahambsi)

Interestingly, the Brexit occurred during the period in which Boris Johnson was in power, just at a time when he reappears on the political scene in the race to find a replacement for 10 Downing Street. The former president, who was forced to resign from his position as Prime Minister in July of this year, already has enough support – from a hundred conservative deputies – to join the ballot that closes on Monday. Along with him, he is heading as a possible winner Rishi Sunakwho this Friday also achieved a sufficient quorum.

It may interest you: Boris Johnson already has the necessary support from conservative deputies to access his party’s primaries

Thousands of people called for a reversal of Brexit

In this context, about 15.000 personasaccording to the local Police Department, gathered in the London capital to celebrate the National March for Reincorporation. The rallies stretched from Park Lane to Parliament Square with people from all over the country.

Amid the flags of the European Union and a tide of blue and yellow clothing and banners, people were asking “get your star back” and they assured that “Brexit could never work” and now “It is time to order the chaos that he left behind”. “We vote to continue” could be heard as well.

People from all over the UK gathered in UK Parliament Square (Twitter: @grahambsi)

“We feel very strongly about the bad situation we are in now. You can follow it directly to the 2016 (Brexit) referendum, which was supposed to be a consultative referendum,” he explained to the news agency. Europa Press a 60-year-old teacher from Warwickshire, Nikki Ajibade.

“It was not a supermajority. 52 to 48 is not a result that allows you to make such a sudden change and turn the country around. You just have to see where we are six years later,” she added.

It may interest you: UK year-on-year inflation reached 10.1% in September, its highest level in 40 years

The woman refers to the vote that took place on June 23, 2016 and whose result was very fought. In these elections, 48,1 % of the British voted to remain in the bloc while the 51,8 % -and therefore, the majority- ruled in favor of leaving the European Union and set the course for the country.

With this decision, the country lost the famous “four fundamental freedoms” that guarantees being a member of the group: the free movement of workers, merchandise, services and capital, among others.

Thousands of people called for an end to Brexit (Twitter: @JDJUK)

Another of the requests of the people that was heard the most this Saturday was that of the exit of the tories and one call for general electionseven though the current prime minister Liz Truss She has already announced that she ruled out the possibility of moving up the elections and, therefore, the lists were opened for other conservatives to run to replace her.

(With information from Europe Press)

Keep reading:

Rishi Sunak is the first candidate to get the necessary support to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Controversy in the United Kingdom: how much will Liz Truss receive as a pension for having been prime minister for 45 days

The striking decision of Liz Truss’s biographers after the resignation of the British Premier