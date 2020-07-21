Thousands of liters of milk shed on the highway, why are farmers doing this?

The farmers started agitation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra on Tuesday, with various demands, including increasing the purchase price of milk. The agitators, along with members of Raju Shetty-led peasant organization Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan, stopped the milk tankers and evacuated them on the Pune-Bangalore highway. Also Read – RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Daughters dominated in Rajasthan Board 12th Arts, total 90.70% students passed

Shetty said that they are demanding an increase in the prices of milk procurement by five rupees per liter and its benefits should be directly transferred to the accounts of milk producers. Also read – Rajeev Masand: Rajiv Masand will now be questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput case, ever accused on actor?

#WATCH Workers of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna spill milk on the streets of Sangli as a mark of protest. The organization is demanding Rs 25 per liter as the minimum rate of cow milk, among others. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0GSq9fb1aT Also Read – RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan Board released 12th Arts result, check such scores – ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

“We are also demanding an export subsidy of Rs 30 for milk producers and the cancellation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on milk products,” he said.

Shetty also demanded the cancellation of the Center’s decision to import 10,000 tonnes of milk powder. He said that milk business in the state is being affected due to this scheme of the Central Government.

BJP Pune unit president Jagdish Mullick said that if the demand of milk producers is not met, he will start a statewide agitation from August 1. BJP leaders in Pune also submitted a memorandum of their demands to District Magistrate Naval Kishore Ram on Monday.