Thousands of PC games on sale at GOG: discounts, free games and our recommendations

The digital store presents Winter Sale, a set of offers that reduce the price of dozens of titles.

The Christmas dates are approaching, and that is why various companies are beginning to show off their generosity with discounts and gifts all types. GOG wants to join this trend with Winter Sale, an event to highlight its long list of offers on PC games. And it is that GOG has prepared several surprises for its community, since the users of this digital store will be able to enjoy price reductions, express discounts and even free delivery for all players.

It should be noted that this event will remain active until the day January 5, 2022, so GOG leaves us a couple of weeks to reflect and buy games. But neither should we rest on our laurels, since the platform invites us to enter frequently to discover new features such as Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition a 2,39€ o Pumpkin Jack a 10,49€. And that’s not counting the free titles that will arrive from time to time, a movement that has already begun with a game of tactical action and stealth.

As usual in 3DJuegos, we have toured the virtual shelves of GOG to leave you some of the most outstanding offers. However, we recommend you visit the web to be aware of all the surprises of this Winter Sale.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 (was € 29.99): Delve into one of the most praised adventures of recent years and accompany the tormented Senua on a journey through Viking mythology.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year for € 10 (previously € 49.99): The iconic adventures of Geralt of Rivia offers a very attractive discount. Enter a fantastic and dangerous world with one of the most famous characters in the video game universe.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for € 17.99 (previously € 39.99): if you have not yet been able to enjoy this legendary RPG, take advantage of this discount to discover its most complete edition. Control the main detective and make all kinds of decisions to turn him into a decent professional or a disaster.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines for € 8.89 (was € 17.79): Take over the city in this vampire RPG, but remember that the city of Los Angeles hides many clans made up of these supernatural creatures. Create an alliance and take advantage of the powers that only this life of nights and blood gives you.

What Remains of Edith Finch for € 5.99 (was € 19.99): Edith is the last thing in her family, and it seems that all the secrets around this are hidden in the gigantic Finch house. Walk through rooms and discover stories to unravel the mysteries that have starred in your life.

Control Ultimate Edition for € 11.99 (previously € 39.99): Remedy is crowned with an adventure where its characteristic style of action is mixed with elements of the most fantastic to give us an argument of corrupt presences and impossible scenarios to foresee.

Death’s Door Deluxe Edition for € 21.79 (previously € 28.99): a nice indie where action and mystery combine to perfection. Hone your skills as a member of the Crows, who are sent on a most enigmatic mission within a place where nothing has died in centuries.

Psychonauts 2 for € 38.99 (previously € 59.99): one of the most acclaimed and psychedelic games of 2021, being nominated for GOTY of the year. Control the psychic Raz through his missions in Psychonauts, the organization of psychic spies, and overcome all their platforms to discover what really happens in the headquarters where you work.

Biomutant for € 29.99 (was € 59.99): Open world, post-apocalypse, RPG and martial arts combat. This is the cocktail that Biomutant offers in its game, where we play a little animal that must discover the origin of a plague that threatens to destroy the earth.

Cyberpunk 2077 for € 29.99 (was € 59.99): The well-known CD Projekt RED delivery offers a significant discount that will attract the attention of a good handful of gamers. Enter their cyberpunk world and try to survive in Night City, a city obsessed with power, glamor and body modifications.

