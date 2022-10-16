Thousands of people protested in France against inflation and the lack of action against climate change

Demonstrators take part in a protest by New Ecologic and Social People’s Union (NUPES), a coalition of left and green parties, against soaring inflation and what they call a lack of government action to fight climate change, in Paris, France October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Thousands of people, including the French writer who recently won the Nobel Prize for literature, protested in Paris on Sunday against inflation, lack of action against climate change y to demand more taxes from corporationsin full social tension after three weeks of a refinery strike which has caused a shortage of gasoline in the country.

The demonstration was called by left parties and backed by hundreds of associations that seek to maintain the tension created by the strike in refineries of the group TotalEnergieswhich has left the Macron government on the defensive.

The main objective was draw attention to the plight of workers facing rising cost of living –inflation was 5.6% year-on-year in September– and criticize the lack of political action against the climate change.

“We are going to have a week like you don’t see very often”said the leader of the radical leftist party, La Francia Insumisa, Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Several unions called for the Tuesday a national day of strikeswhich is expected to affect road and rail transport and the public sector.

According to the organizers, 140,000 people participated in the demonstration. The police, on the other hand, calculate that there were 30,000 people.

The anti-inflation protest in Paris, on Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

The Macron government is also on the defensive in the Parliament, where he lost his majority in elections in Juneeither. This is making it difficult for his centrist alliance to implement national policies, and discussions for next year’s budget are getting more complicated.

Mélenchon complaint that Macron “is fried” and that his leadership is plunging France into “chaos”.

Along with Mélenchon was Annie Ernaux, the French author who has just won the Nobel Prize for literature. Mélenchon — who has twice been defeated by Macron in national elections — declared the protest “a huge success”.

“Everything is coming together. We started with this march, which is a huge success”, said Mélénchon, satisfied.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the far-left French opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), and leader of the New Popular Ecological and Social Union (NUPES). To his left, Annie Ernaux, the French author who has just won the Nobel Prize for literature (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

predicted whate the Macros ministers will have to impose the budget through the lower house of Parliament without giving the legislators a votea controversial move that drew boos from the crowd.

some protesters wore yellow vestsa symbol of the 2018 anti-government protests that challenged the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

According to an AFP journalist, the protest passed without serious clashes, although there were some altercations between demonstrators and police.

“Unacceptable”

The protest comes two days after the French energy giant TotalEnergies will announce a salary increase agreement (7% plus bonuses) with the two largest unions representing the staff of its four refineries in France.

But the union CGTknown for his combativeness, has refused to accept it, demanding an increase of 10%, and its members continue to hold pickets.

FILE PHOTO: Members of French workers’ union CGT in front of oil giant TotalEnergies’ refinery in Donges, France, October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The Minister of Public Accounts, Gabriel Attalassured on Sunday that continuing with the strike that has created a shortage of fuel throughout the country was “unacceptable.”

“Obviously there is a right to strike, but at some point the country has to be able to function”, he stated in an interview with various French media.

Where the strike was lifted this week was at the group’s two refineries Esso-ExxonMobil in France, thanks to a salary agreement reached on Tuesday and under pressure from the executive, determined to take control of the plants so that activity could resume.

Around a third of the gas stations in the country suffer supply problemsespecially around Paris and in the north of the country.

Many companies have reduced travel and deliveries, and even emergency services vehicles are facing supply problems.

huge benefits

TotalEnergies achieved more than 10,000 million dollars of profits in the first half of 2022 partly due to rising energy prices.

Many French sympathize with the workerswho are asking for a salary increase, but according to a survey published on Friday, only 37% of the French support the stoppages.

The Nobel Prize for Literature in 2022, the French Annie Ernaux, and 60 other public figures from the world of arts and culture had called to join Sunday’s march in a joint letter.

The magnitude of the protests and strikes in the coming months could influence the government’s ability to implement its controversial pension reform.

Macronwho was re-elected in April, wants to delay the retirement age, which currently stands at 62 years, to put France on a par with other European countries. But the unions and leftist parties are totally opposed to this change.

(With information from AFP and AP)

