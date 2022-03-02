THQ Nordic and Gearbox owners donate $1 million to help Ukraine victims

In addition, the CEO of the Embracer Group gives another million to support the employees affected by the situation.

At this time, Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have started an exceptional situation in which few people are completely calm. The different agents of video game industry they also closely follow current developments between the two countries, which has led to a mobilization by various companies to support Ukraine. Embracer Group has recently stood out for several studio purchases and millionaire sales of Metro: Exodus, but now it shows that all this money can also be invested in humanitarian aid.

The money will be sent to organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and othersAnd it is that, as announced from its twitter account, the conglomerate joins the cause with a fairly high amount: “Embracer Group has decided to donate one million dollars for humanitarian aid in order to support those affected through esteemed organizations such as International Commitee of the Red Cross, SOS Children’s Villagesand ACT Allianceamong other”.

But the thing does not end here, since the CEO of Embracer Group will also take measures to help company workers. As the statement reads, “In addition, the CEO of our group, Lars Wingefors, will join this donation with another million dollars to support our employees and contractors who are directly affected by this crisis.”

In this way, more and more video game companies decide to help Ukraine and the victims of the situation through different initiatives. In this way, CD Project RED already announced a donation of more than 200,000 euros for humanitarian aid, while the developers of This War of Mine they allocate 100% of their sales to those affected. On the other hand, Ubisoft He has not abandoned the two studios he has in the country and has also dedicated himself to offering help to the affected teams.

More about: Embracer Group, Donations and Ukraine.