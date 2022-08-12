THQ Nordic presents its news today: follow the event live with announcements and trailers in various games

The retransmission will last 45 minutes and will include proposals that have not been published to date.

In less than two weeks we are all summoned to the Opening Night Live of GamesCom 2022 with up to 30 guest video games, but we won’t have to wait that long for the next big informative summer event. This same afternoon-night, starting at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the THQ Nordic Showcase.

The subsidiary company of Embracer Groups, the brand new owners of Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamic, has a lot to cut, and so that we don’t miss any of its next news, it has everything ready to share in a few hours a retransmission rich in trailers, updates of titles already announced and the presence of unpublished proposals at an informative level until today.

We are not thus before a direct starring two or three video games, but even a full-fledged THQ Nordic Showcase where very possibly some of your most anticipated video games will meet for the coming months. In total, the broadcast will last 45 minutes, at the height of the big events.

From 3DJuegos we will be attentive to share with you the main news. But, for now, we already have confirmed the presence of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Destroy All Humans! 2, Jagged Alliance 3 and Outcast 2. In the comments you can leave any wishes for the direct.

More about: THQ Nordic, THQ Nordic Showcase 2022 and Fairs and Events.